Idamadudu adds two more national titles

May 29—MARION, Ind. — Cumberland's women brought home a third-place finish while Praise Idamadudu racked up two more NAIA national championships as the Phoenix earned nine All-American finishes to close the NAIA National Championships last weekend.

Idamadudu continued to add more accolades to her name winning the 200m and the 400m national championships. She won the 400m national title first running a time of 52.15 seconds to win by over half a second. Idamadudu is now the third athlete to win the 400m title three times in her career. She backed that up by winning the 200m national championship for the second straight season. She won with a time of 23.05 seconds.

Idamadudu also earned two more All-American honors teaming up on the 4x100m relays and the 4x400m relays. The team of Blessing Samuel, Doris Mensah, Ifunanya Muoghalu and Idamadudu took fourth place in the 4x100m relay with a time of 45.39 seconds. Mensah, Muoghalu, Idamadudu and Leesa Mutandwa earned runner-up honors in the 4x400m relay finishing in second place with a time of 3:42.86.

Mensah, the Mid-South Conference Track Athlete of the Year, added two more All-America honors in the two hurdle events. Mensah picked up a fourth-place finish in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.46 seconds. She then added a third-place finish in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:00.31.

Muoghalu earned All-American honors with a sixth-place finish in the 400m. She ran a time of 54.24 seconds to add three points to Cumberland's total.

The Phoenix finished with 54 points to finish in third place overall. British Columbia won the women's national championship with 137 points. William Carey finished in second place with 83 points.

For the men, Joel Forbes picked up a sixth-place finish in the 800m to earn All-American honors in the event for the second consecutive year. He posted a time of 1:51.42.

Juan Orejula De La Rosa earned the first All-American honor of his career. He finished in sixth place in the shot put with a mark of 17.15m.

The two earned the only points for the Phoenix men as they finished in a tie for 39th place. The University of the Cumberlands won the men national championship with 64 points, narrowly edging out Marian's 62.