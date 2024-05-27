Idah's 'fairytale' makes Rodgers proud

Adam Idah's Scottish Cup-winning goal was a "fairytale" for the Republic of Ireland striker, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The on-loan Norwich City frontman popped up in the 90th minute to slam the ball beyond Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland and send Celtic on their way to a Double.

While some were unsure of how the 23-year-old would fare in Scotland having struggled down south, Rodgers insists he always had faith in Idah.

“To score a winning goal in a Scottish Cup final, and especially coming from Ireland, it’s a fairytale really and I’m so pleased for him,” the manager said.

“He came in and he was not playing so much at Norwich, but I’d seen him before and I know the talent he has, and I think he still has so much improvement to make, but I’m really pleased for him.

"It’s different types of goals he’s scored – great headed goals, he’s showed pace in behind and showed composure in penalties, and [in the final] that was a real striker’s goal inside the box."

Rodgers reiterated his view that Idah's arrival has been the turning point in their season, with the Irishman scoring eight goals since moving to Premiership champions.

He added: “For me he’s been the single biggest catalyst of our run-in, certainly since he’s come in back in January, the importance he’s brought to the team, the reference he’s given the team. He’s shared the load with Kyogo and I’m so happy for him.