Idaho women prevail, men fall in college basketball action

Jan. 4—The University of Idaho men's and women's basketball teams both saw nonconference action on Wednesday, with the women defeating Denver 60-51 on the road while the men played at home, falling 75-67 to St. Thomas (Minn.) at ICCU Arena.

WOMEN'S GAME

Having trailed most of the game, the traveling Vandal women came on strong in the closing minutes to overtake the Pioneers.

Denver (4-10) was up 28-23 at intermission and held a 40-38 edge through three quarters before Idaho (8-5) powered away in the fourth.

All eight Vandals to see playing got on the board for at least four points, with Sarah Schmitt (13 points) and Amalie Langer (12) heading up the offensive effort. Teammate Hope Butera notched eight points and a team-high 12 rebounds, Kennedy Johnson scored nine while registering three assists, and Clarkston High alum Ashlyn Wallace added six points and led the Vandals in steals with three.

Jordan Jones was a powerhouse for Denver, leading all scorers with 23 points and snagging 12 boards. Emily Counsel backed her up with 16 points and five rebounds.

The win was the fourth straight overall and first of the new year for Idaho.

MEN'S GAME

The Vandal men hung tight with St. Thomas and repeatedly pulled within a possession, but never quite overtook the Tommies and gave up a late run that put the game out of reach.

Idaho (7-8) was paced by Julius Mims with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Terren Frank came off the bench to add another 16 points, Tyler Linhardt scored eight, and Lapwai alum Titus Yearout put up seven points and a team-best +7 plus-minus in 24 minutes of playing time for the Vandals.

St. Thomas (11-5) had a balanced offense with four double-digit scorers — Drake Dobbs (16 points), Kendall Blue (15), Parker Bjorklund (12) and Carter Bjerke (10).

This was the second consecutive loss and third contest in a scheduled four-game homestand for the Vandals.

Up next

The women will finish a four-game streak of road games facing Chicago State on Saturday at 11 a.m. PST, while the men play host to Eastern Washington in Big Sky Conference action on Saturday at 4 p.m.

WOMEN

Idaho 60, Denver 51

IDAHO (8-5)

Schmitt 4-9 4-5 13, Butera 4-9 0-0 8, Johnson 2-10 4-4 9, Phillips 3-4 1-2 8, Langer 4-13 3-5 12, Brans 0-0 2-2 2, Caldwell 1-3 0-0 2, Wallace 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 20-53 16-21 60.

DENVER (4-10)

Smith 2-6 3-4 7, Counsel 3-7 8-8 16, Robles 0-6 0-0 0, Minett 1-4 0-3 2, Jones 7-17 6-6 23, Wyatt 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Pahl 0-4 0-0 0, With 1-2 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-48 17-21 51.

Idaho 12 11 15 22—60

Denver 13 15 12 11—51

3-point goals — Idaho 4-10 (Schmitt 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Phillips 1-1, Langer 1-4, Wallace 0-1), Denver 6-22 (Jones 3-8, Counsel 2-4, With 1-2, Smith 0-2, Robles 0-2, Brown 0-1, Pahl 0-2, Wilson 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 34 (Butera 12), Denver 38 (Jones 12). Assists — Idaho 8 (Johnson 3), Denver 6 (Smith, Jones 2). Steals — Idaho 8 (Wallace 3), Denver 4 (Robles 2).

--------

MEN

St. Thomas 75, Idaho 67

ST. THOMAS (11-5)

Dobbs 3-6 8-8 16, Blue 5-10 1-2 15, Bjorklund 4-9 3-3 12, Anthony 3-7 0-0 8, Allen 1-6 0-0 3, Bjerke 4-7 0-0 10, Nau 3-8 0-0 9, Dufault 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 12-13 75.

IDAHO (7-8)

Mims 7-10 3-3 19, Linhardt 4-12 0-0 8, Minnis 2-4 0-0 5, Denker 1-11 1-2 4, Rose 0-2 0-0 0, Frank 6-10 2-3 16, Yearout 1-2 4-4 7, Neal 2-4 1-2 6, Hardy 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-58 11-14 67.

Halftime — St. Thomas 38, Idaho 36. 3-point goals — St. Thomas 15-38 (Blue 4-9, Nau 3-8, Dobbs 2-5, Bjerke 2-4, Anthony 2-3, Bjorklund 1-4, Allen 1-4, Lee 0-1), Idaho 8-20 (Frank 2-4, Mims 2-2, Denker 1-3, Minnis 1-2, Yearout 1-1, Neal 1-1, Linhardt 0-5, Rose 0-1, Hardy 0-1). Rebounds — St. Thomas 34 (Anthony 6), Idaho 37 (Mims 14). Assists — St. Thomas 17 (Dobbs 6), Idaho 10 (Denker 8). Steals — St. Thomas 7 (Allen 2), Idaho 4 (Denker, Linhardt, Neal, Yearout 1). Attendance — 1,286.