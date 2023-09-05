Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten named Big Sky offensive player of the week

Sep. 4—Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten was named Big Sky offensive player of the week, after totaling three touchdowns in the Vandals' 42-17 win over Lamar on Thursday.

Hatten had seven receptions for 91 yards and threw a 45-yard touchdown on a trick play early in the second half. The conference preseason offensive MVP, Hatten, is one touchdown shy of the school's career receiving touchdown record of 27, set by Jerry Hendren.

The Vandals play their first of two consecutive FBS road opponents on Saturday at Nevada. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.