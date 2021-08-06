The Idaho Way: Giddings demonstrated the very unbecoming behavior she was accused of

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

If Rep. Priscilla Giddings was trying to persuade House ethics committee members that she did not engage in conduct unbecoming of a legislator, her testimony and behavior Monday didn’t do her any favors.

By insulting, obfuscating, splitting hairs and dodging answers to simple, straightforward questions, Giddings hurt her own case.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

Her supporters could describe Giddings’ answers as “defiant,” but to reasonable people, they were just condescending and evasive, and only served to prove the case against her.

Ethics committee members did the right thing Tuesday and voted unanimously to recommend Giddings be censured and removed from the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee.

Giddings had other moments of obfuscation and outright hostility, but the topper of them all came when she repeatedly refused to answer whether she still agreed with her testimony on April 28, when she testified under oath that she didn’t post the accuser’s identity or photo.

When the lawyer for the ethics committee asked her for a simple yes or no answer, her response was: “Where did you go to law school?”

Giddings would have been well-served had she not stormed off in a childish temper tantrum, had she instead stayed and listened to one of the complainants against her, fellow Republican Rep. Julie Yamamoto.

Masks in schools? What do you think?

Ira Gardner, 7 holds his sign in support of masking in schools before Tuesday evening’s school board meeting Aug. 3, 2021. Around 50 people gathered outside the Duval County School Board building in Jacksonville, Fla., in support of having mandatory masking of teachers and students ahead of the school board taking up the issue in their Tuesday evening meeting. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has forbidden mandating masks in Florida’s public schools despite CDC recommendations to wear masks due to the recent surge of COVID-19 infections which are particularly high in Northeast Florida. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

The Boise school district this week decided that everyone will be required to wear a mask indoors when school returns this fall. What do you think? How should schools in the Treasure Valley handle the question of wearing masks in schools? Please take this week’s survey. I’ll report the results next week.

New Idaho legislator index

The Idaho Statehouse in Boise.

Here’s a new legislative index we can all get behind. It’s called the Kids Matter Index, put together by Idaho Children Are Primary, a bipartisan, nonprofit, grassroots organization that seeks to highlight policies that affect children. Read my column on the index and see who the bottom 10 legislators are on the index.

Time for businesses to step up on COVID-19 vaccine

In the leadership vacuum left by our elected officials to protect public health and safety, it looks like our business leaders will have to get things done. Read my column on what I think business leaders should do about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Growth + climate change = pending water crisis

An irrigation pivot waters a crop of sugar beets along Kuna-Mora Road south of Meridian.

Our editorial board is not convinced that Idaho is prepared for the effects of climate change on our water supply, and we’re not convinced that state officials are taking it seriously enough to sound the alarm. Read why our editorial board thinks we could be in a world of hurt.

Artificial grass debate

“We’ve had nothing but positive comments (from neighors),” said Ken Fox. He and a business partner installed artificial grass at their respective East Boise homes to save water and reduce chemicals being used on their yards.

Two men in a Boise subdivision installed artificial grass to conserve water. Their homeowners association sued them. The conservation program manager at the Idaho Conservation League writes in a guest opinion that we should be focused on conserving water, not suing over artificial grass.

Idaho Freedom Foundation

Idaho Freedom Foundation Executive Director Wayne Hoffman addresses a rally at the Capitol in 2014.

Like it or not — and there are a lot of people who won’t like this — the Idaho Freedom Foundation is the most powerful lobbying group in Idaho.

What you’re saying

Letters To Editor

This week, we’ve received letters on water rights, Roe v Wade, perpetuating the big lie, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s education indoctrination task force and more.

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here.

