Idaho has a tall hill to climb in Reno

Sep. 5—The state of Idaho is no stranger to hills and mountains. And the Vandals have a steep hill to climb this week.

Idaho faced Lamar on Aug. 31 and won in dominant fashion — 42-17. The Vandals rested most of their starters in the second half against the Cardinals and are just starting the latter half of a nine-day layoff, which might end up what they need to win their next game.

Idaho will play against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent Nevada on Saturday in Reno, Nev., a step up in competition from a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team in Lamar.

The Vandals haven't won against an FBS opponent since Dec. 2, 2017, against Georgia State when Idaho was still a member of the FBS in the Sun Belt Conference.

Here are a few notes on how the Vandals can make the Wolf Pack their first FBS win in over half a decade.

Control the pace

Last year's games against Washington State and Indiana might hold the blueprint for an Idaho win against Nevada.

The Vandals made both games against the Hoosiers and the Cougars competitive by playing conservatively and controlling the time of possession, wearing out opposing defenses.

Neither of those games resulted in a win for Idaho, but a more confident and capable team in the second year of Jason Eck's tenure as coach might be able to take advantage of opportunities and execute that strategy better than it did a season ago.

The Vandals have the means to do it. Between the running game with Anthony Woods and Nick Romano and the passing game with a variety of capable targets in receivers Hayden Hatten, Jermaine Jackson, Jordan Dwyer, Terez Traynor, tight end Jake Cox and 2022 Jerry Rice Award-winning quarterback Gevani McCoy throwing them the ball, there's more than enough tools at Idaho's disposal to control the pace of the game like it did against WSU and Indiana — to better results.

Start fast early

Before the Vandals can slow down the pace and control the tempo of the game, they need to make sure that they are in a comfortable position to do so. The main thing that did the team in against the Cougars and the Hoosiers was that the games were never out of reach.

Both teams were able to come back from deficits to win the game after trailing at various points against the Vandals.

The running game took a second to get going against Lamar and wasn't able to make much headway in the opening drive. So the Vandals ended up taking it to the air and found paydirt in the end zone. Idaho has one of the fastest receivers in the FCS in Jackson and two of the better receivers in the subdivision with Traynor and Hatten.

The Vandals can create an early lead with a healthy and rested receiving corps coming off a nine-day layoff and take advantage of a Wolf Pack secondary that gave up over 450 yards through the air against the Southern California Trojans on Saturday.

Keep receivers in front

One of the few bright spots for Nevada against USC was the performance of its receivers. Three Wolf Pack receivers had receiving yards of 50 or more and two receivers had a catch of 70-plus yards, respectively.

The Nevada running game only averaged 1.3 yards per carry a week after the same USC defense gave up 7.3 yards per carry to San Jose State. It seems more likely that the Wolf Pack ground game will be easier to contain than the passing game.

Limiting big plays and containing the Nevada passing attack should be the first priority for the defense come Saturday.

Stay healthy

All 17 of Lamar's points came against Idaho's second and third-string players on Thursday. Eck pointed out how the team needs to be better at finishing games and the backups need to play better, but anticipated the extended playing time can assist in that.

It might be a while before the backups see time in a game in another Vandal blowout, and maintaining the health of the team throughout the game against the Wolf Pack will be critical.

Idaho will play California the week after Nevada and will start Big Sky Conference play against Sacramento State, a team that beat the Vandals 31-28 last season.

If Idaho hopes to have the best chance of success against the Wolf Pack and for the remaining games on its schedule, keeping injuries to a minimum is imperative.

Up next

Idaho will play against Nevada at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

