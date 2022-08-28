Idaho State vs. UNLV: Week 0 Takeaways

UNLV started the season off with a big win

Breaking down the win

UNLV dismantled Idaho State, 52-21, to begin the 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This was the way UNLV needed to handle Idaho State in the season opener.

Prior to the game, it was announced that Doug Brumfield would be the starting quarterback for UNLV’s first game. To put it simply, Brumfield did not disappoint his coaching staff.

Brumfield posted 356 passing yards and four touchdowns. He completed 21 of 25 passes for the Rebels.

The Rebels went into halftime with a 45-7 lead. The Bengals never stood a chance after the first half. The game was essentially over before it even started.

Heading into the season for Idaho State, the program was expected to have multiple quarterbacks play throughout the season opener. UNLV’s defense was a problem for the three quarterbacks. Tyler Vander Waal passed for 130 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Hunter Hays threw for 61 yards and one touchdown. Each Idaho State quarterback attempted 13 passes.

For UNLV, all three quarterbacks saw playing time. Tennessee transfer Harrison Bailey had 26 passing yards on eight attempts. Cameron Friel came in and threw one touchdown and totaled 23 passing yards.

The running backs had a field day for UNLV. Transfer running back Aidan Robbins rushed for two touchdowns and 35 yards. Robbins had a receiving touchdown, as well. Courtney Reese led the team in rushing with 73 yards. Ricky White caught two touchdowns, while Kyle Williams, Zyell Griffin, and Robbins each had one receiving touchdown.

UNLV will be off next week and will return to action at California on Saturday, Sept. 10. This was UNLV’s first opening day win since 2019.

