Idaho State-Utah football game preview

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth give their takes on No. 11 Utah's Saturday matchup against Idaho State. The Utes will bring a potent offensive gameplan to the table after scoring 30+ points in their first two games of the season for the first time since 2014. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Bradlee Anae will be looking to move up the FBS active career sack leaders list, where he currently sits in third with 20.0 total sacks. Catch the Utes and the Bengals live on Pac-12 Network and the Pac-12 Now app on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. MT.

