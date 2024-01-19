Idaho State claims King Spud trophy for second consecutive year

Jan. 19—The Idaho State Bengals claimed the King Spud trophy for the second-straight year with wins in men and women's basketball against the Idaho Vandals. The Bengal women won 61-56 at ICCU Arena in Moscow and the men downed the Vandals 64-59 at Reed Gym in Pocatello, both on Thursday.

Here's how both games played out:

Women can't overcome early deficit

The women tipped off first at 6 p.m. Idaho (9-7, 2-2) trailed Idaho State (7-9, 3-2) by six after the first quarter and by eight going into the fourth.

A 3-pointer by Ashlyn Wallace brought the Vandals to within four with 28 seconds left in regulation, but a free throw by Maria Dias after an intentional foul ended up being the dagger.

Sarah Brans led Idaho with 16 points and Asha Phillips contributed 12.

Idaho State had four double-digit scorers. Dias and Piper Carlson led with 12 points apiece.

Bengals' comeback clinches trophy

UI's last hope to bring the King Spud trophy to the Palouse rested on the shoulders of the men's team, who tipped off at 7 p.m. in Pocatello.

The Vandals (7-10, 1-3) started the game off with the advantage. They had a two or three-possession lead over the Bengals for most of the first half. A jumper by Idaho State's Maleek Arington cut Idaho's lead to 30-28 going into halftime.

The Bengals eventually tied the game at 32-32 on a free throw by Brayden Parker and another jumper by Arington gave them the lead.

The Vandals got the game back to within one before Idaho State went on its run. The Bengals went up 57-40 with 5:42 left in the game — the biggest lead of the game for either team.

Idaho whittled down the lead to four after a 3-pointer by Trevon Blassingame with four seconds to go in the game. Idaho State added a free throw with two seconds left to secure the five-point win and the King Spud trophy.

The Vandals got 39 combined points from Quinn Denker (14), Tyler Linhardt (13) and Julius Mims (12).

The Bengals got a combined 56 from Parker (18), Arington (14), Miguel Tomley (12) and Kiree Huie (12).

MEN

IDAHO (7-10, 1-3)

Quinn 5-12 3-3 14, Linhardt 5-11 2-2, 13, Mims 5-6 1-3 12, Minnis 2-4 2-2 6, Blassingame 2-4 0-0 5, Rose 2-7 0-0 5, Frank 1-4 2-2 4, Neal 0-5 0-0 0, Yearout 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 10-12 59.

IDAHO STATE (7-11, 2-3)

Parker 4-12 10-13 18, Arington 5-13 4-8 14, Tomley 5-11 0-0 12, Huie 6-10 0-0 12, Griffin 0-3 3-4 3, Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Burgin 0-2 0-0 0, Ranstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Bodily 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-25 64.

Idaho 30 29—59

Idaho State 28 36—64

Halftime — Idaho 30-28. 3-point goals — Idaho 5-18 (Linhardt 1-4, Blassingame 1-3, Rose 1-3, Denker 1-2, Mims 1-1, Neal 0-4, Frank); Idaho State 3-16 (Tomley 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Parker 0-4, Arington 0-4, Griffin 0-1, Burgin 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 36 (Linhardt, Blassingame 6); Idaho State 34 (Parker 8). Assists — Idaho 8 (Denker 5); Idaho State 12 (Arington, Burgin 4). Total fouls — Idaho 22; Idaho State 17. Technical fouls — Idaho State 1 (Team). Fouled out — none. Attendance — N/A.

------

WOMEN

IDAHO STATE (7-9, 3-2)

Lokica 4-10 0-0 10, Jordan 5-9 0-2 10, Bello 2-7 3-5 7, Spink 2-9 0-0 5, Covello 1-6 0-0 3, Dias 3-8 5-6 12, Carlson 6-8 0-2 12, Collman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-59 8-15 61.

IDAHO (9-7, 2-2)

Brans 6-12 0-0 16, Phillips 5-9 2-4 12, Schmitt 3-10 0-0 8, Johnson 2-7 4-6 8, Langer 2-8 2-3 6, Wallace 2-6 0-0 6, Bea 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 8-13 56.

Idaho State 19 15 18 9—61

Idaho 13 15 16 12—56

3-pointers — Idaho State 5-10 (Lokica 2-4, Spink 1-2, Covello 1-2, Dias 1-1, Collman 0-1); Idaho 8-26 (Brans 4-10, Wallace 2-5, Schmitt 2-4, Langer 0-5, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds — Idaho State 35 (Jordan, Bello 7); Idaho 41 (Johnson 10). Assists — Idaho State 9 (Spink 5); Idaho 10 (Johnson 4). Total fouls — Idaho State 16; Idaho 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. Attendance — 1,153.