All-Idaho softball teams are out. These were the state’s best players in every class

The Idaho high school softball season wrapped up last month. Trophies have settled into their homes and fresh banners have been hung.

But the 2024 campaign isn’t fully complete until the all-state teams are unveiled.

Follow the links below to see all 115 players selected for their classification’s all-state teams.

The All-Idaho softball teams will also be highlighted in a special edition of the Idaho Statesman on Sunday, June 23. Pick up a copy where papers are sold.

IDAHO ALL-STATE SOFTBALL TEAMS

HOW ARE THE ALL-STATE TEAMS CHOSEN?

The coaches in each classification select their all-state team. The Idaho Statesman hosts the vote, tallies the results and publishes the selections.