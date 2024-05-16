Idaho softball state tournaments: Scores, updated schedules from 5A to 1A

Follow along for the latest scores and updated matchups at the Idaho high school softball state tournaments.

All of the state tournaments were seeded by MaxPreps rankings.

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

Follow these links for each tournament’s scores and brackets.

5A state playoffs 4A state playoffs 3A state playoffs 2A state playoffs 1A state playoffs

IDAHO 5A SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Post Falls High School. All times are Pacific.

IDAHO 4A SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Coeur d’Alene and Lake City high schools. All times are Pacific.

IDAHO 3A SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Moscow High School. All times are Pacific.

IDAHO 2A SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Orofino High School. All times are Pacific.

IDAHO 1A SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Genesee High School. All times are Pacific.