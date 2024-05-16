Idaho softball state tournaments: Scores, updated schedules from 5A to 1A
Follow along for the latest scores and updated matchups at the Idaho high school softball state tournaments.
All of the state tournaments were seeded by MaxPreps rankings.
STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES
Follow these links for each tournament’s scores and brackets.
5A state playoffs 4A state playoffs 3A state playoffs 2A state playoffs 1A state playoffs
IDAHO 5A SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
At Post Falls High School. All times are Pacific.
IDAHO 4A SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
At Coeur d’Alene and Lake City high schools. All times are Pacific.
IDAHO 3A SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
At Moscow High School. All times are Pacific.
IDAHO 2A SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
At Orofino High School. All times are Pacific.
IDAHO 1A SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
At Genesee High School. All times are Pacific.