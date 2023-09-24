Idaho snaps Sac State's 22-game regular season win streak

Sep. 24—MOSCOW — As the gambling saying goes, good teams win, but great teams cover.

The No. 7 Idaho football team turned to the right leg of Ricardo Chavez to secure a program-defining win over No. 4 Sacramento State with five seconds left in regulation on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome. And he delivered from 30 yards out to put the Vandals in front 30-27 with one second remaining.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets (3-1, 0-1) attempted several desperate lateral tosses before putting the ball on the turf. This allowed redshirt freshman defensive back Ormanie Arnold to record a scoop and score from six yards out for the game's final 36-27 margin, covering the 3.5-point spread.

The Vandals (3-1, 1-0) snapped Sacramento State's 22-game regular season win streak, dating back to 2019.

"This was a really good team win," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "I thought last week we had all the momentum early in the game, and the momentum swung, and we didn't do a good job responding. I was really proud of our guys because we kept responding. That's a really good football team, and they're not going to just lay down because you have a lead on them."

Idaho executed its game plan on both sides of the ball, holding the Hornets' potent rushing attack to just 69 yards. On offense, the Vandals were able to find balance, with sophomore running back Anthony Woods breaking the 100-yard threshold for the second time this season.

"I'm proud of how tough he was this week," Eck said. "If you were to ask me on Thursday if he'd have 24 carries, I would've said nah, no way. I hope we can get 10 out of him or something. But he's a warrior."

Here's what we learned during Idaho's biggest win of the Eck era:

McCoy the magician

Idaho's sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy might need to make room in his trophy case for the Walter Payton Award if he continues to execute at this high level.

McCoy finished 15-of-21 (71.4%) passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

The Baldwin Hills, Calif., native was under duress for most of the game and was sacked three times. But what continued to stand out was his decision-making against pressure.

When McCoy decided to tuck it, he picked up three first downs and totaled 52 yards on 11 carries.

As a passer, McCoy is even more dangerous under pressure. His best contested throw came on a second-and-eight with eight minutes and 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The Hornets brought more pressure than Idaho's O-line could account for, leaving a free blitzer. But before the Hornet defender could reach McCoy, he was able to deliver a 28-yard strike to Jermaine Jackson that would lead to Woods' rushing touchdown.

The pass was placed on Jackson's opposite shoulder on the sideline, where only he could get it. The All-Big Sky receiver was able to demonstrate excellent control by contorting his body to the ball while staying in bounds to set up a first and goal.

An offensive onslaught

The Vandals tallied 412 yards of total offense against Sac State, which had only given up 298 per game coming into Saturday's contest.

Idaho was able to do, really, whatever it wanted to on offense. On the Vandals' nine offensive drives, they scored six times, punted once, and turned it over twice.

The cog that ran the Vandals' offensive machine was their offensive line, which had their best outing of the season.

The front five, who were without starting right guard Tigana Cisse, helped lead the way for Woods to have 117 yards on 24 carries.

The O-line's ability to open running lanes also allowed Idaho to possess the ball for 38:39, 17 minutes longer than the Hornets.

"I thought our O-line was freaking awesome," Eck said. "We kicked their ass up front."

The routine plays were paired with explosive ones, or, as Eck likes to call them, "elements."

One element play was a double-reverse pass that saw McCoy hook up with TJ Ivy Jr. for a 52-yard score.

"We call that play Anchorman," Eck said. "I told Luke (Schleusner) before the game, let's get some of those plays called and not leave any bullets in the holster."

The second biggest play of the afternoon for Idaho was a 60-yard touchdown grab by redshirt junior receiver Terez Traynor. This was Traynor's first TD reception since 2021 after missing most of last season with an injury.

Untimely miscues

Despite this being a battle between two teams ranked in the top 10 of the Football Championship Subdivision, there were some mistakes on both sides.

Sacramento State finished with three fumbles, losing one and three penalties for 35 yards.

Idaho coughed the ball up three times and lost it twice while committing five penalties for 49 yards.

The biggest misfortune for Idaho came on a third-and-16 in the fourth quarter when Bennett threw up a prayer to Andrew Grover, who made an incredible catch in front of defensive back Jhamell Blenman. On the same play, the Vandals got hit with a facemask penalty that tacked on an additional 15 yards.

Three plays later, Bennett located running back Marcus Fultcher on a wheel route for an 11-yard score to tie the game at 27 with 4:54 remaining in regulation.

Luckily for the Vandals, Sacramento State shot itself in the foot on the ensuing kickoff.

Jackson returned the kick past Idaho's 35-yard line and was brought down viscously by Sac State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver, resulting in an extra 15 yards courtesy of an unnecessary roughness penalty.

This put the Vandals on Sacramento State's side of the field, and they were able to run seven straight times to set up a chip shot for Chavez.

The Hornets had already used two of their three timeouts up to this point, so not only were they against Idaho, they were against the clock.

"If I were Sac State there, I would've let us score," Eck said. "I think that was the play there, but we weren't going to. We wanted to kick the field goal with no time left because they had a good offense."

Players of the game

Idaho quarterback McCoy finished with a 196.5 quarterback rating while going 15-of-21 through the air for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Vandals' running back Woods tallied 117 yards on 24 carries (4.9 per carry).

Idaho safety Tommy McCormack finished with a team-high five tackles, including three solo stops and two pass breakups.

Plays of the game

Idaho senior kicker Chavez made a 30-yard field goal to put the Vandals in front 30-27 with one second left in regulation.

Chavez also notched a career-long 50-yarder in the second quarter to put the Vandals in front 13-3.

Idaho quarterback McCoy located redshirt junior receiver Traynor for a 60-yard touchdown. It was the Louisville, Ky., native's first score since 2021.

Sacramento State 3 7 7 10—27

Idaho 3 10 14 9—36

First quarter

Idaho — Ricardo Chavez 29 field goal.

Sacramento State — Zach Schreiner 36 field goal.

Second quarter

Idaho — Anthony Woods 2 run (Chavez kick).

Idaho — Chavez 50 field goal.

Sacramento State — Austin Jarrard 5 pass from Kaiden Bennett (Schreiner kick).

Third quarter

Idaho — TJ Ivy 52 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick).

Sacramento State — Marcus Fulcher 2 run (Schreiner kick).

Idaho — Terez Traynor 60 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick)

Fourth quarter

Sacramento State — Schreiner 44 field goal.

Sacramento State — Fulcher 11 pass from Bennett (Schreiner kick).

Idaho — Chavez 30 field goal.

Idaho — Ormanie Arnold 6 fumble recovery.

