Idaho setting the bar in Big Sky

Jul. 25—SPOKANE — The Idaho football team's dynamic receiver duo of Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten caught everyone's eye inside Northern Quest Casino in Spokane as they brought out their Sunday best on Monday at Big Sky Media Day.

The pair's threads were reminiscent of those worn on the red carpet of an award show, and lo and behold, the already well-decorated tandem left Spokane with even more honors.

Hatten was named the conference's preseason MVP and was a member of the All-Big Sky Conference first team along with Jackson.

These honors add to the laundry list of accomplishments the pair has collected during their time in Moscow. But when it comes to preseason polls and awards, Jackson and Hatten share the same sentiment — it doesn't really matter.

"These preseason polls and awards are like the practice exam," Hatten said. "You study all week, take the practice exam, and get 100%. It doesn't mean you get 100% on the real exam. You have to go take it."

Idaho did pretty well in its hypothetical practice exam, with six Vandals (Hatten, Jackson, defensive back Marcus Harris, running back Anthony Woods, quarterback Gevani McCoy and kicker/punter Ricardo Chavez) earning preseason first-team honors.

As a team, the Vandals finished second in the media poll while finishing fifth in the coaches poll.

The Big Sky's media and coaches' poll was completely divided when it came to the top half, with the only constant being Montana State at the top.

"You take these things with a grain of salt, whether you think you're ranked too high or too low," Hatten said. "You can't ever get emotional about it because we have an opportunity to prove exactly what we can do in these upcoming weeks."

The preseason polls are never the be-all and end-all when it comes to accurately depicting what will happen in a season. But it gives insight into what the perceived floor and ceiling are for the Vandals in 2023.

Here's what we learned following media day:

Schleusner gets his flowers

UI's four horsemen of McCoy, Woods, and the aforementioned Jackson and Hatten, are all the best in their class and will continue to get better in the second year under offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner.

Hatten and Jackson peeled back the curtain to discuss last year's success, which relied a lot on Schleusner's ability to stay calm during stressful situations.

"Every coach in the history of college football has a great offense," Hatten said. "They all have a great playbook that they believe in, and if it's executed right, it works.

"The most difficult thing to do as an offensive coordinator is to stay calm and call the right plays while not getting too high or too low."

Schleusner has demonstrated a level of trust in the two players to go out and make a difference — something the old regime failed to do.

Someone has to be open

Jackson and Hatten lead a receiver group that includes former third-team Big Sky selection Terez Traynor.

The redshirt junior is set to make his return to the field after dealing with a nagging injury last season. Traynor is joined by Michael Graves and Jordan Dwyer, who are also healthy options for McCoy.

Jackson talked highly of his fellow receivers, namely Traynor, who is also his roommate, labeling him one of the conference's best receivers.

"Idaho fans have every right to be excited about him," Jackson said. "Essentially, we got three of the best receivers lining up next to each other when he's healthy. He's going to be a huge addition to our offense."

Jackson, a redshirt senior, has filled a leadership role at UI and, in doing so, has taken Dwyer under his wing.

"I know he has so much potential," Jackson said. "He's been working so hard. Every time I'm out running routes in my free time, he's right there with me."

Graves is another piece to Idaho's receiver room, which has five guys who can start anywhere in the Big Sky, according to Jackson.

"We have some grinders," he said. "We have some people who really want to compete. It's great to have all these talented receivers around."

Embracing the expectations

If second-year Idaho coach Jason Eck had a dollar for every time he had to answer a question regarding the Vandals' high expectations — he could've had a pretty fun night playing slots down the hall.

"We're not going to sneak up on anybody," Eck said. "Everyone is going to be excited to play Idaho, and we have to embrace that. That's something you have to embrace, and that's part of the process of building a program."

While the high expectations are good, Eck isn't blind to Idaho's imperfections. He cited the offensive and defensive lines as areas that need improvement.

"What's going to make a difference are the players who are not on that (All-Big Sky) list," Eck said. "We need to improve those units to get to where we want to go."

Players/positions of note

Throughout Monday's festivities, Eck highlighted several positions and players, one of which was the offensive line.

Idaho has four of its offensive line spots solidified heading into fall camp, with Elijah Sanchez, Ayden Knapik, Nate Azzopardi and Tigana Cisse being the leaders.

During the spring game, the right tackle spot was occupied by graduate transfer Terrian Rainey. Rainey is no longer on the roster, having decided to go back home and be with family.

This now makes the tackle spot opposite Knapik available, and it'll be a battle between graduate student Jason Hahlbeck and sophomore Charlie Vliem.

"He's a walk-on right now, but he's in the mix," Eck said of Vliem. "He's going to be competing for some playing time at the tackle spot, and he's had a good offseason overall."

UI has nine tight ends on its roster, and throughout spring, no one has stood out above the rest.

As of right now, Jake Cox is leading the group, according to Eck, citing a great offseason program.

"I think he's kind of moved to the front of the pack," he said. "But we'll have a mix of guys that will still contribute, like Jack Schuster, who played quite a bit in our two tight end sets last year. (TJ) Ivy is also a transfer that we brought in that I think can be in the mix, and Chance Bogan is a kid with a lot of ability, and we're going to have to continue to develop him, but I think he can have a role too."

Eck also raved about the resurgence of running back Nick Romano. The senior was a former first-team All-Big Sky kick returner and found himself as the Vandals fifth-string running back.

The Meridian, Idaho, native stuck with it, however, and now looks like the second running back behind Woods.

"He's really earned that number two running back spot," Eck said. "He did a great job on special teams last year, but I think he's worked hard to expand his role, and hopefully he can have a good year for us."

The linebacker group is one that lost all of its star power last year. But Eck sees something in South Dakota transfer Tre Thomas that might be better than departed linebackers Paul Moala and Fa'avae Fa'avae.

"I think he's going to be a great leader for us," Eck said. "He's a tremendous athlete, and I think he runs better than Moala and Fa'avae. So he'll add a new element with what he can do in coverage and how he can make up ground."

Linebacker is also a position where a freshman could see some playing time. Eck mentioned Lake City graduate Zach Johnson as well as Xe'ree Alexander as possible candidates.

"Xe'ree has impressed me this summer," Eck said. "He has a great football background and comes from a really good high school program, so he's pretty advanced.

"(Zach) has a lot of talent and ability as well, so I wouldn't be surprised if one of them or both of them got some playing time for us next year."

Idaho also suffered a string of losses along the defensive line. Even with the losses, Eck thinks this year's front four can be even better with the pass-rushing ability of Malakai Williams.

"He's had a tremendous offseason," Eck said. "I expect him to play at a higher level than any of our defensive ends from last year."

The Vandals also added Lincoln University (Mo.) transfer Jahkari Larmond to the interior of their defensive line. The addition of the 300-pounder should help Idaho's run defense, which suffered several lapses last year.

"He's going to add a new element," Eck said. "UC Davis and Sac State really ran the ball down our throat and pushed us around, and we're hoping (Jahkari) will make it harder to run in-between the tackles."

Coaches' preseason poll

1. Montana State (10) — 120

2. UC Davis (1) — 96

3. Sacramento State (1) — 94

4. Weber State — 91

5. Idaho — 89

6. Montana — 84

7. Eastern Washington — 52

8. Portland State — 45

9. Northern Arizona — 44

10. Northern Colorado — 37

11. Cal Poly — 25

12. Idaho State — 15

Media preseason poll

1. Montana State (26) — 447

2. Idaho (8) — 410

3. Montana (2) — 359

4. Sacramento State (3) — 334

5. UC Davis — 330

6. Weber State — 320

7. Eastern Washington — 216

8. Northern Arizona — 178

9. Portland State — 167

10. Northern Colorado — 109

11. Cal Poly — 103

12. Idaho State — 69

Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.