Idaho makes EWU tap out

Oct. 1—CHENEY, Wash. — The No. 4 Idaho football team ran No. 19 Eastern Washington into submission to the tune of 363 rushing yards in its 44-36 win over the Eagles on Saturday at Roos Field.

This marks the second year in a row the Vandals have eclipsed 300 yards rushing against EWU.

The Vandals' two-headed monster at running back, sophomore Anthony Woods and senior Nick Romano, did most of the work, combining for 312 of Idaho's rushing yards.

Woods specifically had a historic day, having a career-high 183 yards rushing on 24 carries (matching a career mark) and five touchdowns, which is second all-time in program history.

Romano was no slouch either, picking up 129 yards rushing on 18 carries.

"I'm very proud of the way we ran the ball," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "It's a shame we had a bad snap because we would've had a 200 and a 100-yard rusher."

Here is what stuck out in this edition of the "Che-scow Cup":

Not much through the air

Eastern Washington's starting quarterback, Kekoa Visperas, did not suit up Saturday, with coach Aaron Best citing an upper-body injury.

Junior quarterback Jared Taylor stepped up in his absence and didn't do too much through the air, finishing 10-of-23 for 92 yards. But the Feather River Community College transfer did more than enough to make up for it with his legs, finishing with 22 carries for 121 yards and two scores.

Taylor showed an extreme level of moxie on the Eagles' first scoring drive when they went 82 yards on 17 plays.

"It was a gutsy performance by him," Eck said. "I thought he played hard, and they did a good job using him in the first half."

The drive was capped off with some trickery. Backup quarterback Michael Wortham connected with Anthony Stell Jr. on a double pass for a 29-yard score.

Idaho sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy had a rare off night against Eastern Washington, finishing 8-of-18 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown.

The Vandals' two star receivers, Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten, only combined to have six receptions for 84 yards.

"He had some uncharacteristic misses," Eck said of McCoy. "I think it was a bit windier than it has been so far this season, so that might've affected him some. But they kind of gave us what we expected."

Multiple momentum swings

Both squads had opportunities to take momentum when it was given to them, but it was ultimately the Vandals who had the best relationship with Uncle Mo.

Eastern Washington junior defensive back Cage Schenck picked off a McCoy pass at the tail end of the first quarter, with the game locked at 7.

The Eagles turned that turnover into six points courtesy of a 34-yard strike by Taylor to junior running back Justice Jackson, putting them in front 14-7 with 12:48 remaining in the second quarter.

EWU maintained its lead until there was 4:26 left in the third quarter. From there, the Vandals scored 16 unanswered points.

The two biggest momentum swings for Idaho came on a fourth down stop and a Jermaine Jackson kick return.

The Eagles were faced with a fourth-and-1 midway through the third quarter, with the game tied at 28.

Up to that point, neither team was afraid to show their teeth on fourth down, as they were a combined 7-of-7 on the attempts. But it was the one failed conversion that would prove to be costly, as Taylor couldn't do enough to get the first down and Idaho would respond with a 38-yard field goal to take the lead for good 31-28. But before Idaho got the fourth down stop, Jackson proved to be dangerous as a return man.

Taylor had just orchestrated a long 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took more than six minutes off the clock to put the Eagles in front 28-21. And just as Eastern was getting comfortable, UI's Jackson returned a kick 84 yards to the 7-yard line, which led to a 4-yard rushing score by Woods. After that, the Eagles couldn't find their way back into the game.

"We have to find some more swagger," Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said. "We played hard, but we didn't execute close to the level we had in the first four games."

Making the most of miscues

This was another game where Idaho had its share of miscues, committing four penalties for 35 yards and fumbling the ball twice. But again, it didn't really matter much.

EWU was trailing Idaho 37-28 as center Elijah Sanchez snapped the ball to an unexpecting McCoy on a third-and-8. This resulted in the ball traveling 28 yards behind the line of scrimmage as Woods fell on it. But as Woods captured the ball, the Eagles got hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty. Instead of a fourth down and forever, the Vandals were given a first down, which eventually led to a 60-yard rushing TD from Woods.

"At some point, it's not about us," Best said. "You've got to shake a man's hand and say good job. Well done; you beat us, and that was the case today."

Players of the game

Idaho running back Woods had 24 carries for 183 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Vandals running back Nick Romano tallied 132 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Eastern Washington quarterback Taylor had 22 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Plays of the game

Woods had a 60-yard rushing touchdown for the game's final margin. It also put the running back in the Vandal record book as it was his fifth rushing touchdown of the game, the second most in program history.

Woods had a 7-yard touchdown run where he stiff-armed three defenders to begin the fourth quarter to put Idaho in front by two possessions.

Idaho kick returner Jackson had an 84-yard return, which led to the Woods score to put the Vandals in front by two possessions in the fourth.

Idaho 7 14 10 13 — 44

EWU 7 14 7 8 — 36

FIRST QUARTER

Idaho — Anthony Woods 2 run (Ricardo Chavez kick).

EWU — Anthony Stell Jr. 29 pass from Michael Worthham (Soren McKee kick).

SECOND QUARTER

EWU — Jakobie James 34 pass from Jared Taylor (McKee kick).

Idaho — Alex Moore 11 pas from Gevani McCoy (Chavez kick).

EWU — Wortham 35 run (McKee kick).

Idaho — Woods 17 run (Chavez kick).

THIRD QUARTER

EWU — Taylor 4 run (McKee kick).

Idaho — Woods 4 run (Chavez kick).

FOURTH QUARTER

Idaho — Chavez 38 field goal.

Idaho — Woods 7 run (kick no good).

Idaho — Woods 60 run (Chavez kick).

EWU — Taylor 17 run (Ulm, Nolan pass)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Idaho, Woods 24-183, Romano 18-129, Jackson 1-31, McCoy 4-22, (Total) 49-363. Eastern Washington, Taylor 22-121, Wortham 5-54, Altahir 10-48, Jackson 4-9, (Total) 42-226.

PASSING — Idaho, McCoy 8-18-1-128. Eastern Washington, Taylor 10-23-0-92, Wortham 3-5-0-34.

RECEIVING — Idaho, Jackson 3-43, Hatten 3-41, Traynor 1-33, Moore 1-11. Eastern Washington, Chism 5-31, James 3-17, Ju. Jackson 1-34, Stell 1-29.

