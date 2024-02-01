Idaho launching e-tags for salmon, steelhead

Jan. 31—Anglers fishing for salmon and steelhead in Idaho will soon be able to log their catch on their phones.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced late last month that it is launching an electronic tagging system for the two anadromous species.

Starting on April 1, anglers will be able to notch their permits through the Go Outdoors Idaho mobile app. The change will also allow anglers to carry an electronic permit for the species rather than waiting for a paper tag to arrive in the mail.

Roger Phillips, a spokesperson for Fish and Game, said the change is about convenience for customers, but not about forcing them into using a digital tag — paper will still be an option for those who prefer it.

He also said the agency may consider offering electronic tagging for big game species in the future, depending on how the process works with salmon and steelhead.

"We're kind of considering this a pilot project to see how it goes," Phillips said.

The move brings Idaho further into the digital age of hunting and fishing licenses. Electronic options have become more common around the country, and several states have developed e-tagging systems for fish and big game, such as Oregon and Montana.

Washington still requires paper licenses and tags, but has been working on a digital system. Last fall, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife took public comment on rule changes that would pave the way for electronic licensing.

A spokesperson told The Spokesman-Review in September that the agency would develop an app to manage the system, and that officials hoped to launch it "sometime in 2024."

Idaho has allowed hunters and anglers to display digital copies of their licenses for years through photos or PDFs. In 2020, it launched its mobile app.

Tags are a new frontier, and are meant to provide a simple and convenient option. When anglers purchase their salmon or steelhead permits, they'll be asked to select either paper or electronic tagging — they can't use both. There is no additional cost for using an e-tag.

The e-tags will be accessed through the app. When an angler harvests a salmon or steelhead, they'll open the app and use a drop-down menu to record information about their catch. The the date and time will populate automatically, but anglers will have to enter the river section they are fishing and other information.

Once submitted, they'll receive a confirmation number telling them the report was submitted.

The release said the app will be usable when outside cell service, and while the device is on airplane mode.

The reporting requirement applies only to salmon and steelhead that are harvested. Catch-and-release anglers targeting those fish still need to purchase permits for them, but aren't required to notch their tags after releasing a fish.