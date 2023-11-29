Idaho to host football playoff game for the first time in 30 years

Nov. 29—The No. 4 Idaho football team will host a postseason contest for the first time in 30 years against Southern Illinois (8-4, 4-4 Missouri Valley) in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs at 7 p.m. on Saturday (ESPN2).

"I think our fans will find that it's much more comfortable to watch the game in the 72-degree Kibbie Dome than it was in those bowl games down in Boise, where it could've been freezing in December," Idaho coach Jason Eck said during Monday's news conference. "Really, this is what I envisioned when I took the job — having home playoff games in the Kibbie Dome. Hopefully we'll have the bandwagon full and keep everybody there, and hopefully being on ESPN2 won't be a detriment to the crowd, and people will be excited and want to come and be part of that atmosphere."

The Salukis are coming off a 35-0 victory over Nicholls in the opening round of the FCS playoffs last Saturday.

In that one, Southern Illinois tallied more than 170 yards rushing while creating three turnovers on defense.

Here are some notes heading into Saturday:

A return to the national stage

The Vandals will play on an ESPN linear station for the second time this season.

This is a drastic change of pace for a program that hadn't played on national television in over a decade.

The last time Idaho played on ESPN2 was a 21-23 loss to Montana in the 89th "Little Brown Stein" rivalry game on Oct. 14.

"I think we've done a good job here in the second half of the season staying in the moment," Eck said. "We kind of figured that Southern Illinois was going to win, so we really spent the last two weeks preparing for these guys, so I think we'll have a good plan on both sides of the ball."

A twofer

Not only will the Vandal football team be in action on Saturday, but the men's basketball team hits the court as well, playing host to Cal Poly at 2 p.m.

Idaho is running a promotion during the men's basketball game, where if you show your ticket for the football game at the gates of the ICCU Arena, you'll receive a discounted general admission ticket for $5.

An honor for the youngster

During Idaho's week off, several players earned All-Big Sky Conference honors. Sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy and fifth-year receiver Hayden Hatten were also named finalists for the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the best offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Freshman linebacker Xe'ree Alexander was the latest Vandal to earn an accolade, being listed as a freshman All-American by FCS Football Central.

The Auburn, Wash., native notched a team-high 60 tackles, four for loss and a forced fumble.

Where they stand

The Vandals finished the regular season as the Big Sky's top-rated defense, allowing 292.7 yards per game.

Idaho also ranked second in total offense in the conference, averaging 428.5 yards per outing.

The Vandals finished with the conference's second-leading rusher, sophomore Anthony Woods (857 yards), and most efficient passer, sophomore McCoy (147.4).

Southern Illinois finished ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference in total offense (344.3 yards per game). But the Salukis were second in total defense, allowing 281.5 yards per game.

Southern Illinois' defense has been its calling card, allowing the sixth-lowest amount of points per game (15.8) in the FCS this season.

