Idaho hoops to host Eastern Washington in Big Sky doubleheader

Jan. 13—The Idaho men's and women's basketball teams are both two games into conference play, and first-year skippers Alex Pribble (men) and Carrie Eighmey (women) have issued somewhat of a renaissance on the hardwood for the Vandals.

Both teams will try to carry that momentum into today's doubleheader against traditional Big Sky powerhouse Eastern Washington at the ICCU Arena.

The Vandal women (9-5, 2-0) will tip off against the Eagles at 1 p.m., with the men to follow at 4.

"We're excited to get into conference play full-time," Pribble said. "We learned some valuable lessons (in nonleague play), and we're prepared for Big Sky play and to compete against the big teams like Eastern Washington, which has been a dominant team. We're excited to take that next step."

Here's what to expect during today's festivities:

Men have been playing in spurts

Idaho (7-8, 1-1) has lost back-to-back games to St. Thomas (75-67 Jan. 3) and Portland State (77-72 Dec. 30).

The Vandals struggled to guard the 3-point line against the Tommies, who finished 15-of-38 (39.5%) from beyond the arc. And when Idaho did contest St. Thomas' deep shots, it would often get into foul trouble.

"We need to guard the 3-point line better," Pribble said. "The Big Sky is one of the best conferences at shooting the 3. And I think we need to have better foul discipline, and we need to increase our foul intensity."

Outside of guarding the 3-point line, Idaho has been one of the better defensive teams in the Big Sky, ranking in the top five in points allowed per game (69.5), turnover margin (1.13), blocked shots (3.87) and steals (6.60) per game.

Vandals junior forward Julius Mims also leads the conference in blocks per game (1.7).

"They're getting better through experience and film," Pribble said. "They're being coachable and understanding our schemes."

The Vandals are searching for "a full 40 minutes," according to Pribble, saying his team has "played in spurts and made some strides on the defensive end."

The Vandals' best stretch of play to date was a three-game win streak to begin December, where they downed Cal Poly (85-70 Dec. 2), Pacific (85-83) and Utah Tech (63-62 Dec. 9).

"That was the best stretch for us so far this season," Pribble said. "We complimented each other offensively and played physically on the defensive end."

Idaho is paced by Quinn Denker (11.9 points per game) and Mims (11) on the offensive end. The Vandals have also gotten quality minutes from sixth man Terren Frank, who averages 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Idaho has dealt with its share of injuries so far this season, which has propelled some younger players into the lineup, such as Lapwai High School graduate Titus Yearout, who averages 3.5 points and 11 minutes per game.

A familiar foe, a big test

Pribble and Eastern Washington coach David Riley were on the same staff in Cheney from 2013 — 15.

"Dave is a good friend of mine," Pribble said. "Offensively, he puts his players in a position to be successful, and he's really celebrated. I never like competing against friends. But it's going to be fun."

The Eagles (8-7, 2-0) are on a four-game win streak, which includes two Big Sky victories against Sacramento State (87-61 Dec. 30) and Portland State (91-57 Dec. 28).

Eastern Washington ranks No. 1 in the Big Sky in team field goal percentage (48%) and is paced by junior guard Cedric Coward's 13.9 points per game, and junior forward Dane Erikstrup adds another 12.4 per outing. Erikstrup is very effective from the floor, shooting 61-of-133 (46%) for the season.

"They're really rolling right now," Pribble said. "They had a tough nonconference slate and blew out Portland State and Sac State. They're also shooting the ball at a very high rate."

Vandal women off to a hot start

Idaho has won five consecutive games en route to a 2-0 start to conference play.

Even in defeat, the Vandals have been competitive, dropping three straight games to start December by single digits.

During Idaho's recent spurt, it won in every way possible. The Vandals had two convincing victories against Sacramento State (88-51 Dec. 28) and Chicago State (80-52 Jan. 6). The Vandals have also grinded out wins in competitive contests, such as their 61-55 victory against Portland State on Dec. 30.

"We continue to improve every game," Eighmey said. "Our chemistry is getting better, and we're jumping back into Big Sky play, and we have EWU up next, who is very good."

The Vandals have built their identity on the defensive end, allowing a Big Sky-low 54.4 points per game. Idaho is also second in the conference in scoring margin (11.3).

"I think one thing this team has figured out is if our defense and rebounding are consistent, we'll give ourselves chances to win games," Eighmey said. "This team has done a really good job of controlling the controllables, and two of those things have been rebounding and defense."

The Vandals rank in the top 50 in NCAA Division I in fouls per game (No. 22, 13.7), scoring defense (No. 22, 54.4), free-throw percentage (No. 28, 76.5%), 3-point percentage (No. 35, 36.1%), and 3-point percentage defense (No. 43, 26.6%).

On the offensive end, Idaho is paced by junior guard Kennedy Johnson's 11.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds.

"She has really come on the last six weeks or so," Eighmey said. "It took her a little bit to get acclimated to some of the things we ask her to do, and she really plays hard. She's a great athlete offensively, and she has confidence."

Fifth-year player Hope Butera has been a force on the boards for Idaho, averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the Big Sky.

"She's long and athletic," Eighmey said. "She has done a good job with us on the boards, and she's sneaky defensively. She's physical and has played for a long time, so she understands the game and has a really high basketball IQ.

A chance to jump ahead in the rankings

Both Eastern Washington (12-3, 2-0) and Idaho will bring unbeaten conference records into today's clash.

The Eagles are on a six-game heater and average 73.7 per game, which ranks second in the Big Sky.

Eastern Washington is equally dangerous on defense, giving up 57.6 points per outing, which only trails Idaho from within the Big Sky.

The Eagles are led by redshirt freshman guard Aaliyah Alexander and her 15.7 points per game.

Eastern Washington has also gotten solid production out of fifth-year guard Jamie Loera (11.4 points per game) and Jacinta Buckley (10.1).

"I think Eastern is well-coached," Eighmey said. "They have some great continuity; they've played together for a while. They have five players on the floor who are a threat to score at any time. They pass well together, and they're a really solid team. We'll have to execute at a high level, defend and rebound. I think it's going to be a great game."

