Idaho high school baseball state tournament scoreboard and latest schedules

Get all the latest scores, brackets and matchups from the Idaho high school baseball state playoffs below.

The 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A tournaments will crown their champions Saturday. The 1A tournament wraps up Friday.

The 5A, 4A and 3A tournaments were seeded via MaxPreps rankings. The 2A and 1A tournaments used district finishes to seed their tournaments.

IDAHO 5A BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Wolfe Field, Caldwell

IDAHO 4A BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Vallivue High, Caldwell

IDAHO 3A BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Northwest Nazarene, Nampa

IDAHO 2A BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Halliwell Park, Pocatello

IDAHO 1A BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Capital High, Boise