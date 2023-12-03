Idaho football survives Southern Illinois and advances in the FCS playoffs

Dec. 3—MOSCOW — It doesn't matter how it looks; a win is a win.

The fourth-seeded Idaho football team needed an extra period to secure its first postseason win in 30 years as ol' reliable senior kicker Ricardo Chavez nailed a 28-yard field goal to solidify a 20-17 win over Southern Illinois in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

"I'm proud of our football team for showing a lot of character and perseverance," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "There are no style points in the playoffs. Credit to our guys for finding a way to win."

The Vandals will next play fifth-seeded Albany in the quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. next Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

Idaho's showdown with the Salukis was broadcast nationally on ESPN2, the Vandals' second date with the network, and the result was pretty similar — a sluggish first half followed by 30 minutes of down-to-the-wire excitement.

SIU had a 10-3 advantage at the end of the first half and outgained the Vandals, who were averaging just 2.7 yards per play, 147-92 in total yards.

The tide for Idaho began to turn following an 86-yard punt return touchdown from senior receiver Jermaine Jackson with 5:22 remaining in the third quarter, knotting the score at 10 apiece.

The Salukis responded on the following drive courtesy of a 1-yard trot by sophomore running back Ro Elliott, his second of the game, with 14:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Two drives later, Idaho's offense, led by senior receiver Hayden Hatten's three receptions for 62 yards, would go on a nine-play, 83-yard drive to knot the score at 17.

The Vandals had seven tries from inside the 1-yard line before sophomore running back Anthony Woods was able to break the plane and tie the game at 17 with 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

SIU's senior quarterback Nic Baker avoided pressure from Keyshawn James-Newby at UI's 40-yard line with 38 seconds remaining in regulation, leading to a third-and-5. On an easy pitch and catch, D'Ante' Cox took a slant route for a gain of five, putting the Salukis well into Jake Baumgarte's field goal range.

Baumgarte's 41-yard field goal attempt was blocked by freshman linebacker Xe'ree Alexander, sending the game into overtime.

"They ended up making one more play than us, and we got beat," Southern Illinois coach Nick Hill said. "I care about them like crazy. I wanted things to keep going for them, and they'll always remember this season."

Here is what we learned from UI's first playoff victory in three decades:

Not a lot of room offensively

The Salukis defensive line, which anchors a rush defense that ranks fifth in the FCS, dominated up front.

The Vandals had little to no wiggle room throughout Saturday's contest, finishing with 105 yards on 38 carries (2.8 yards per carry).

SIU's D-line was also a constant thorn in the side of sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy, as the group finished with three sacks and four quarterback hurries.

The pressure also led to McCoy throwing an interception in the third quarter with 8:55 remaining.

The Baldwin Hills, Calif., native was attempting to locate redshirt sophomore tight end Jake Cox across the middle, but it was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by junior linebacker Branson Combs.

"First of all, the Salukis have a great staff and a great team," Jackson said. "But yeah, I was preaching positivity, and even early throughout the week, the negativity will bring the energy down, so I just kept trying to uplift the guys."

The Saluki defense held Idaho to just 287 yards of total offense, its lowest of the season.

The defense plays lights out

For what Idaho's typically explosive offense lacked, its defense made up for it.

The Vandals had their struggles on that side of the ball, such as allowing Elliott to score from 38 yards out for the game's opening score or allowing several receivers to run wide-open. But more often than not, the possible explosive plays for SIU were dropped.

The biggest play of the day for Idaho's defense came from junior defensive back Marcus Harris, who intercepted a Baker pass in overtime. This allowed the Vandals to rely on Chavez to win the game in overtime.

"I think we just kept believing," Eck said. "The number of ways we put pressure on them was awesome. We're mentally strong, and that's what it takes to beat other mentally tough teams."

The Vandals, despite Baker making some McCoy-esque plays throughout the game, were able to bring the senior quarterback to the turf, tallying three sacks.

Almost falling into the trap

Before kickoff, Eck mentioned his guys couldn't allow SIU to control the tempo of the game. That almost happened.

There have been multiple close calls this season where the Vandals have been outplayed for the better part of 60 minutes but figured out ways to win in the closing sequence. This time, it was on the backs of the defense and special teams.

Next week against Albany, the Vandals will need to return to their offensive roots and attempt to get something going on that side of the ball.

"I thought we were in a really good situation," Eck said regarding the overtime period. "Marcus made two of the final three plays in overtime, so they didn't have a chance to kick the field goal, and we have a lot of confidence in Ricardo. ... We've got to do a better job of coaching, but that's a good football team with an excellent defense. They held us to 2-of-16 on third down and were able to create turnovers."

Players of the game

UI kicker Chavez kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime, a 29-yarder to send the Vandals to the FCS quarterfinals. The senior was perfect on two field goals and two extra points and also did punting duties. Wide receiver/punt returner Jackson scampered for an 86-yard punt return in the third quarter and finished with 173 all-purpose yards. Cornerback Harris snagged an interception and tallied a key tackle for loss in overtime to keep SIU off the scoreboard in the extra period.

Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.