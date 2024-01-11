Idaho football hires former SEC coach as new defensive coordinator

Jan. 11—The Idaho football team announced the hiring of Dan Jackson as its new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in a news release on Wednesday.

Jackson spent the last two seasons as the defensive backs coach at the SEC's Vanderbilt.

In his first season in Nashville in 2022, the Commodores tallied six interceptions. The following season, Vanderbilt doubled its pick count, totaling 12 on the season.

Jackson had a two-year stint at Northern Illinois as a defensive backs coach and co-special teams coordinator before coaching the Commodores.

In his first year on campus, the Huskies finished last in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) at 0-6 overall. The following season, Jackson and NIU had one of the best turnarounds in the country, finishing the '21 campaign 9-5 overall, which was good enough for a MAC West Division title, a MAC championship and an invitation to the Cure Bowl.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of defensive coordinator for the University of Idaho and join Coach Eck's staff," Jackson said in a news release. "Together with my wife, Missy, we are thrilled to embrace the supportive community of Moscow as we begin this new chapter. Coach Eck is building a culture of winning on and off the field that I can't wait to be part of. We look forward to forming lasting connections with the players, coaches and the passionate fan base that make up this incredible football community."

Northern Illinois tallied three interceptions and 33 pass deflections during the '21 campaign. Defensive back Donte Kent was fourth in the conference in pass deflections (10) and was selected to the Football Writers Association of America's Freshman All-American team.

Before helping operate one of the best turnarounds in program history for the Huskies, the Omaha, Neb., native spent eight seasons at South Dakota State.

Jackson was a defensive assistant during his first two seasons and in 2014, he was promoted to defensive backs coach, a position he held for five seasons.

In his first year with the Jackrabbits in 2012, they allowed nine passing touchdowns, and the following season, they tallied 22 interceptions, which ranked second in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Jackson and Eck were on the same staff at SDSU from 2016 to 2019.

"Dan is an elite person and football coach," Eck said in a news release. "He played a big part in South Dakota State's ascension to the top program in the country and went on to add two years of SEC experience. He will build great connections with our current players, be a difference-maker in recruiting and help us continue our ascent to the top of FCS football. We are very excited to welcome Dan and his wife Missy to Moscow."

Jackson's hire is on par with what Eck was looking for in a defensive coordinator, saying on Dec. 19 that he was looking for someone "he trusts and is familiar with" to coordinate the defense.

Jackson is taking the reins from former defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, who landed a new gig coaching edge rushers at Oregon State.

Aurich spent the last two seasons leading the Vandal defense, and during his first year, Idaho totaled 21 takeaways.

Idaho had just 16 turnovers in 2023 and ended the season with a minus-5 turnover margin.

Jackson's defenses have had a track record of taking the ball away, which is something Idaho lacked a bit last season.

The coaching veteran also has experience as a special teams coordinator during his stops at SDSU and Vanderbilt, which is another vacancy on the Vandals' coaching staff with Thomas Ford leaving to become the running backs coach at Oregon State.

