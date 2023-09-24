Idaho delivers huge bad beat to Sacramento State backers with 9 points in final second

Idaho snapped Sacramento State’s winning streaks on Saturday. The final score of 36-27 doesn’t do justice to how close the Vandals’ victory was.

Idaho’s Ricardo Chavez kicked a field goal with a second left to make it 30-27.

On the kickoff, Sacramento State tried to pull a version of the Stanford-Cal Band Play.

This one backfired on the Hornets, and those who backed the Hornets, who were getting 5.5 points.

While attempting to lateral the football it wound up in the hands of Turon Ivy Jr. of the Vandals, and he took it in for a touchdown.

Well, that’s a crazy way to end the game for @VandalFootball 🤯#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/jhJlOYUztO — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) September 23, 2023

The loss saw the end of Sacramento State’s 22-game regular-season winning streak and 19-game Big Sky winning streak.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire