Idaho continues dominant run with road rout of Cal Poly

Oct. 8—Things were never in doubt as five different players scored for the No. 3 Idaho football team in its 42-14 win over Big Sky opponent Cal Poly on Saturday at Mustang Memorial Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Idaho turned to its reserves when up four scores with 3:28 remaining in the third quarter.

The Vandals picked up 421 yards of offense while holding the Mustangs to just 302 total yards.

"I thought we did a lot of good things," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "I thought we did some good things on defense, and we were able to play a lot of guys."

Here's what we learned following Saturday's contest:

Dynamic offense

The Vandals' offense will give anyone fits, especially a floundering defense that allows the third-most points per game in the Big Sky (35.8), like the Mustangs.

Cal-Poly had no answers for Idaho's explosive plays.

On the Vandals' fifth offensive drive, they picked up 52 yards on just two plays to pull themselves in front 21-0 with 4:53 remaining in the second quarter.

The first chunk play was an easy pitch and catch between sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy and senior receiver Jermaine Jackson for a 20-yard gain. But the highlight play was a 32-yard passing TD between fifth-year junior receiver Hayden Hatten and redshirt freshman Jordan Dwyer.

Senior running back Nick Romano took the initial snap and pitched it back to McCoy, who gave it to Hatten. From there, the Phoenix native launched it to Dwyer, who made a Calvin Johnson-like catch for the score.

The passing score was Hatten's second of the season. He now has the same number of passing touchdowns as he does receiving ones.

"Hayden gave him a chance to go up and get it," Eck said. "Jordan made a heck of an effort on the catch and even got a pass interference call."

These types of plays have been staples of offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner.

Another mainstay in the Vandals' playbook has been a wildcat-like formation where sophomore running back Anthony Woods takes a direct snap in the red zone.

Idaho pulled that play out once again against Cal-Poly for a 2-yard score to put it in front 21-7 in the second quarter. It was the Palmdale, Calif., native's 10th rushing touchdown of the season. He finished the game with 10 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Key drops

The Cal Poly offense was operating at an OK pace; it just made the routine plays look hard.

The Mustangs finished the game with three drops, and they always came at crucial moments.

Kelly was looking for receiver Bryson Allen on a drag route and as the ball hit his hands it deflected into the grasp of Idaho safety Kyrin Beachem as Cal Poly was trailing 14-0 in the second quarter.

That was the Vandals' first turnover (excluding the last second scoop and score against Sac State since their 33-6 win against Nevada on Sept. 9).

The Cal Poly defense was able to make things right following the Kelly interception.

Defensive lineman Ethan Calvert applied pressure and was able to force McCoy to throw an interception on the next series to defensive back Donavan Sanders.

The Mustangs would end up stalling out on the ensuing drive after a drop by a Cal Poly receiver on a 3rd-and-8, where he was well ahead of the sticks.

What worked and what didn't

The Vandals (5-1, 3-1) came out of their game against the Mustangs (2-4, 0-3) looking rather dominant.

On defense, they managed to create turnovers and apply pressure.

Tylen Coleman came up with a sack on a fourth down on Cal Poly's first drive of the second half.

"I thought we were solid," Eck said. "That play was like a turnover, and I think we have to keep playing better because next week will be a big challenge for us against Montana."

On offense, Vandals quarterback McCoy had a bounce-back game and was 12-of-21 passing for 198 yards and a touchdown before getting pulled in the third quarter.

Idaho's gunslinger continued to be under duress for the majority of the game, however, against a team that until Saturday didn't have a sack in conference play.

Junior defensive end Elijah Ponder ended that drought on Cal Poly's first defensive drive of the second half by bringing McCoy to the ground. He would get another one a couple drives later by bringing Layne down. The Mustangs finished with three sacks.

"I was disappointed," Eck said. "Two of the sacks were against a three-man front. We have to protect for a while when you're dropping eight, and I think we have to protect better. That was probably the most disappointing thing."

Idaho did reshuffle its offensive line a bit, swapping guard Nate Azzopardi and center Elijah Sanchez.

"I thought they did a good job," Eck said on the switch. "It puts a little less on Elijah's plate and lets him execute at guard, and Zo (Azzopardi) is a good leader. There's a good chance to lead at center."

The Vandals' secondary continued to limit big plays with the exception of the Mustangs first score, which was a 62-yard connection from Kelly to redshirt freshman Tyrece Fairly-Diyem.

Idaho was also able to piece together a multi-turnover game for the first time this season, registering three takeaways.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Zach Krotzer got the game's second interception on a screen pass that took a bad bounce off a Cal-Poly receiver.

"It was great to get some turnovers," Eck said. "Beachem had one earlier that he got his hands on, so it was nice to see him make a play. And Xavier Slayton applied pressure on Krotzer's interception. So it's also nice to see some backups making plays."

Players of the game

Idaho receiver Hatten finished with five receptions for 61 yards. He was also 1-for-1 through the air for 32 yards and a score.

The Vandals' receiver, Dwyer, finished with three receptions for 75 yards and two scores. He also had a reception from three different Vandals: McCoy, Hatten and Layne.

Idaho's true freshman linebacker, Jaxton Eck, finished with three tackles and a pass breakup in his first start at middle linebacker.

Plays of the game

Idaho receiver Hatten was the third Vandal to touch the ball on a 32-yard TD pass to redshirt freshman Dwyer. It was Hatten's second passing touchdown of the season.

The Vandals defensive back Beachem got an interception off Cal Poly quarterback Kelly in the second quarter for their first turnover in almost a month.

Idaho defensive tackle Krotzer picked off a screen pass in the third quarter on the Mustangs' first offensive drive.

Idaho 7 21 7 7—42

Cal Poly 0 7 0 7—14

First quarter

Idaho — Gevani McCoy 6 run (Ricardo Chavez kick).

Second quarter

Idaho — Jake Cox 6 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick).

Idaho — Jordan Dwyer 32 pass from Hayden Hatten (Chavez kick)

Cal Poly — Tyrece Fairly-Diyem 62 pass from Bo Kelly (Noah Serna kick)

Idaho — Anthony Woods 2 run (Chavez kick).

Third quarter

Idaho — Nick Romano 1 run (Chavez kick).

Fourth quarter

Cal Poly — Logan Booher 22 pass from Kelly (Serna kick).

Idaho — Dwyer 26 pass from Jack Layne (Chavez kick).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Idaho, Woods 10-69, Romano 13-77, Jackson 1-31, McCoy 6-13, Matheney 2-4, Williams 2-1, Layne 2(-8). Cal Poly, Holyfield 8-33, Biggins 4-13, Fletcher 3-7, Woods 1(-2), Kelly 6(-10).

PASSING — Idaho, McCoy 12-28-1—198, Layne 4-5-0—35, Hatten 1-1-0—32. Cal Poly Kelly 24-45-3—262

RECEIVING — Idaho, Jackson 4-89, Hatten 5-61, Dwyer 3-75, Romano 1-25, Cox 1-6, Moore 1-5, Hamper 1-3, Graves 1-1. Cal Poly, Woods 6-44, Fairley-Diyem 4-93, Burkhart 4-37, Holyfield 3-12, Allen 2-30, Booher 2-26, Biggins 1-9, Scott 1-9, Fletcher 1-2.