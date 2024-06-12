All-Idaho baseball teams released. Meet the state’s top talent in every classification

A memorable season on Idaho’s high school baseball diamonds is in the books. That means it’s time to unveil the annual All-Idaho baseball teams.

Follow the links below to see who made the all-state team in each classification.

The All-Idaho teams will also be featured in a special keepsake edition of the Idaho Statesman on Sunday, June 16. You can pick up a copy where papers are sold starting Saturday.

IDAHO ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAMS

HOW ARE THE ALL-STATE TEAMS CHOSEN?

The coaches in each classification select their all-state team. The Idaho Statesman hosts the vote, tallies the results and publishes the selections.