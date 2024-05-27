Idah a 'must-sign' & 'wholesale changes' needed at Rangers

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Celtic's Scottish Cup final win over Rangers, which sealed a league and cup double for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Here's a taste of what supporters of both sides had to say...

Celtic fans responded to Saturday's win by saying it was not the best Scottish Cup final but one their side deserved to win and which gives hope for an even brighter future

Kevin: Not the best performance this season but showed the character and the reason why Celtic are champions.

Peter: Another double. That is what it's all about. Players gave it their all in second half of the season. Superbly led on and off the field. Big players stood up when it mattered. A few quality signings and we can dominate for years. Hope the board does what is needed.

Gary: May not have been Celtic's best game, but they have the champions mindset.

Jahi: I thought Celtic's season finished well. Fair play to Rangers for pushing them, but the best team definitely won the league and this was a good cup final.

Gordy: Not the greatest performance, but a great result in the end. Brilliant to finish with the double. Adam Idah has showed he's worth a gamble in the summer and offers us something different up front. Overall, a season of ups and downs, but Brendan Rodgers must be backed in the market to improve the team.

Patrick: I've been a doubter, but Adam Idah is a must-sign. He just brings something we don't have elsewhere. Brendan Rodgers needs to do more in this transfer window to cement the dominance next season. Celtic have the bragging rights over the summer.

Anon: We were lucky to survive a stupid challenge by Liam Scales at the end of the first half. We know how to win, despite external factors.

Brian: It was not a classic football match by any means. This showed other side of Celtic we haven't seen much this season. As a group, these players are maturing to a new level.

Steve: Delighted with the cup victory, but as far as the game went, it was poor with nothing much between the two teams. Whilst we can be happy with the double, the board must now back Brendan Rodgers and bring in more quality. This squad might do well in Scotland, but it's not good enough to compete in Europe.

Anon: Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah were both exceptional when they came on and I hope they can remain at Celtic. Losing either would be a major setback. I've a feeling a lot of players will be released or moved on and can only hope Brendan Rodgers brings in four or five excellent players.

Robert: Bit of a dull game with no real clear-cut chances. Then pops up Adam Idah with great awareness to slot the ball home under Jack Butland. So happy for Joe Hart - he deserved that clean sheet. A big summer coming up for us - just hope the board back the manager. Treble next season anyone?

Rangers fans were united in their disappointment but they divided about who to blame most - the players, the match officials, the board or even the manager

Alexander: Another game of missed chances. I feel bad for Jack Butland. He's been brilliant this season and to make that mistake so near the end. It's a season to forget and it's goodbye to a lot of serial losers. Looking forward to next season with a better team on the pitch. Can't be any worse.

Steven: Difficult to take to be honest. Such fine margins and a game of two halves for sure. Celtic the better team in the first half and Rangers much better in the second. Nico Raskin needlessly pushing Joe Hart and Jack Butland spilling a shot. That was the difference. We're not a million miles away from being the top team, but wholesale changes required.

Peter: Maybe sounds a wee bit like sour grapes. However, all I have to say is have a look at the replay and you see Greg Taylor with his arm around Nico Raskin and pushing him. Not to mention how no free-kick for blatant foul on Dujon Sterling at edge of the box. I'm pleased and proud with Rangers' performance.

Frank: When you are second best and have been for some time then getting out of that mentality is difficult. Have too many players who think they know what playing for Rangers means. Plenty of them ready to fight rather than play.

Alan: Rangers need to play with considerably more pace, especially in the transition out from the back. You don't have to be Pep Guardiola to understand that pedestrian side-to-side football is futile and, until Philippe Clement reverts to that style of play, Rangers won't improve. Ange Postecoglou did it with Celtic and look at what followed.

Silas: I don't know where all this rubbish about honesty, mentality and character come from. The object of the game is to win the game by scoring more goals than your opponents. To do this, you need a team in place who can compete. Rangers have not got that at this moment in time. They are certainly not a bad team. Won a cup, lost a cup by one goal and second place in the league.

Steve: Proud at the way they played and desperately disappointed that we're talking about officials influencing games once more. This Rangers team proved they were more than a match and the tide is turning. With luck and honest officials not making errors, they will return to the top. The pendulum is swinging - roll on 24/25.

Jim: Some players are not good enough to wear the jersey. Players who should have been sold last year are playing for the club in very important matches. Let the manager get on with the rebuild. If we would have spent £3.5m on Lawrence Shankland, we would have won the league and guaranteed £50m from the Champions League.

Alan: They put in a good shift on Saturday and were unlucky to lose. However, the challenge ahead is tough. They have to strengthen the squad and attempt to close the quality gap with Celtic. Two points out of 12 in Old Firm games reflects this. Realistically, this will not be achieved in one season and will require ongoing major investment in the team.

Ian: We need more pace and aggression in both defence and midfield. In attack, we just need someone that can actually score. Time has caught up with James Tavernier, John Lundstram, Tom Lawrence, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe and Borna Barasic. If we can get a good fee for Jack Butland to fund the rebuild, we should certainly consider it. Obviously, we need to reduce our injury rate.

Edward: Rangers have been competitive, but as far as I can recall, the officials have disallowed a Rangers goal in every derby meeting of the last season. Some in my opinion justified and others not, which may or may not have an impact on the season trophy wins.

Nigel: In hindsight, Rangers should never have let Giovanni van Bronckhorst go. Take nothing away from Philippe Clement, but Michael Beale's decision-making when it came to assembling a new squad has had a disastrous effect on the club. Rangers were poor when Gio was sacked, but we had a brutal amount of injuries and were playing in the Champions League, which exposed us massively.

Bill: Injuries aside, not buying Lawrence Shankland has cost us the title and the cup, not to mention £30m. Shame on the board.

Anon: What was that display from Rangers? A very poor performance. You can't use injured players as an excuse. Other small teams cause Celtic bigger problems than Rangers have all season. Manager must go.