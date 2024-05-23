Idah has 'elevated' Celtic & Kyogo - Rodgers

Adam Idah has been the "catalyst" for Celtic's title-winning upturn in form, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Republic of Ireland international joined on loan from Norwich City in January and has scored eight goals in 17 appearances for the Premiership champions.

With the Scottish Cup final against Rangers looming, Rodgers says he's confident in the abilities of either Idah or Kyogo Furuhashi to lead the line at Hampden.

"I wanted two players that have top end qualities that I can use in different types of games," he said.

"Adam has been the real catalyst for us since he came in, there's no question about it.

"He's elevated the team and he's elevated Kyogo's game, because Kyogo's got someone there who's a real talent and is only going to get better.

"Being able to put him in, to either start the game or bring him in to give Kyogo a rest, it's been great to have that.

"I just know whichever one I play, or I have to bring one off the bench, they'll be ready."