Idah continues scoring streak in Ireland draw

Adam Idah headed Ireland ahead against Hungary [Getty Images]

Adam Idah continued where he left off in the Scottish Cup final as the striker opened the scoring for Republic of Ireland in their 2-1 friendly win over Scotland's Euro 2024 group opponents, Hungary, in Dublin.

It was a fourth goal in 25 internationals for the 23-year-old striker, who scored the late winner at Hampden against Rangers as he completed his loan to Celtic from Norwich City.

Idah lost his marker to power a header past helpless Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulasci to put his side ahead after 35 minutes.

Celtic centre-half Liam Scales replaced veteran former Parkhead defender Shane Duffy with the scores level at half time.

Meanwhile, Celtic winger Mikey Johnston and 21-year-old uncapped defender Bosun Lawal were unused substitutes along with Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath.