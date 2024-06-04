Idah continues scoring streak in Ireland draw
Adam Idah continued where he left off in the Scottish Cup final as the striker opened the scoring for Republic of Ireland in their 2-1 friendly win over Scotland's Euro 2024 group opponents, Hungary, in Dublin.
It was a fourth goal in 25 internationals for the 23-year-old striker, who scored the late winner at Hampden against Rangers.
Idah lost his marker to power a header past helpless Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulasci to put his side ahead after 35 minutes.
It was a fourth goal in 25 international appearances for the striker, who joined Celtic on loan in February and who has been tipped for a possible return this summer with his future at Carrow Road in the balance.
Celtic centre-half Liam Scales replaced veteran former Parkhead defender Shane Duffy with the scores level at half time.
Meanwhile, Celtic winger Mikey Johnston and 21-year-old uncapped defender Bosun Lawal were unused substitutes along with Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath.