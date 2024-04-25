Idabel ends Byng's softball season

Apr. 25—BYNG — After a first-round victory over Newcastle, the Byng High School softball team suffered back-to-back tough losses to Idabel in a Class 5A District Tournament last week at the Bobby Johns Softball Complex.

Idabel won the first matchup 7-6 before defeating the host Byng team 6-2 in the title game.

The eight-ranked Lady Pirates saw their season come to an end at 13-9, while the unranked Lady Warriors claimed the district crown with a 13-8 mark.

Idabel 6, Byng 2

The Lady Warriors snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the third inning.

Byng scored a run in the bottom of the first frame when Aubrey Pope drew a one-out walk with the bases loaded. However, Idabel was able to escape that jam without any further damage.

The Lady Pirates didn't score again until stringing together a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kinley Sellers and Stormy Musshafen both reached base on consecutive Idabel errors to start the inning.

After two flyouts, Alona Cooper-Rochovitz laced a double to center field that pushed across a run and got Byng within 6-2. After Paige Ridgway walked, Byng left the bases loaded to end the game. The Lady Pirates stranded a total of 12 runners throughout the contest.

Cooper finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to pace a seven-hit Byng offense. No other BHS player had more than one hit;

Jayden Johnson and Baylee Byington both finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Idabel. Amaya Whitefield went 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored in a 13-hit Lady Warrior offense.

Idabel 7, Byng 6

The Lady Pirates trailed 7-5 heading into the top of the sixth inning and again tried to put together a comeback.

Hailey Alexander walked to lead off the inning and scored when Kinley Sellers ripped a triple to center field to get the host within 7-6.

Stormy Musshafen walked before Idabel recorded the second out of the inning. Idabel coach Jeremy Bean opted to intentionally walk Piper Presley to load the bases before the Lady Warriors ended the inning with no further damage.

The Lady Pirates out-hit Idabel 10-8. Presley, Sellers and Aubrey Pope all had two hits each for the hosts. Presley finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored.

No Idabel player had more than one hit. Damaya Hunt went 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI and Baylee Byington finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Mercedes Lopez ended up 1-for-3 with three RBIs for the visitors.