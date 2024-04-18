'I'd like to see them take it in a difficult moment'

[Getty Images]

Former Premier League defender Nedum Onuoha spoke to the Planet Premier League podcast about Chelsea's penalty incident in their 6-0 win over Everton on Monday: "I don't mind if somebody comes up to someone and asks, ‘can I take the penalty?’ But when somebody goes up, gets the ball and says, ‘I am going to take this penalty’, and what you say does not matter, that's like a really ego thing and I don't love that.

"If they're like that in that moment, and they don't celebrate with them afterwards, that reveals something. It's not very harmonious to be honest."

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas added: "If you are the penalty taker, you are the penalty taker, if you are 6-0 up or you are 1-1. I would like to see those brave players wanting to take it in a moment of difficulty.

"I had a similar experience. The European Championship 2016, Spain against Croatia. It was 1-1 and I was the penalty taker. I was about to kick the penalty to make it 2-1 to us if I had scored, and there was someone coming from the back and said, ‘I want to take it’. And I said, ‘No, no, I'm about to take it.

"There was starting to be a little bit of confrontation, I did back off and I regret it but at the same time, I hate it when I see these type of things. I think it creates such a bad vibe, such a bad atmosphere around the place that I just gave it up.

"I didn't want to be part of anything so ugly. My team-mate shot the penalty, we end up missing it and then after that, we ended up losing the game."

