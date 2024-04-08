'I'd like to see Amorim at Liverpool'

[Getty Images]

Abel Xavier was asked whether Amorim has the personality to be able to replace Jurgen Klopp:

“Yes, I believe so. Liverpool’s philosophy was never signing the best players in the world. They can afford it, but if you saw under Klopp, they want to have the best collective team in the world. I think Ruben's approach is very similar. I played at Liverpool, and I know the exact mentality and identity. With a lot of respect to Sporting Lisbon, I would like to see Ruben Amorim at Liverpool, and I think he will be a major signing considering the importance of finding the correct person after Klopp."

Why has he been so successful at Sporting?

"First, stability. In the beginning, there is a president who believed in him. He came from Braga. At Braga, we saw an immediate impact because with the same squad, with the same players, he transformed the team.

"He changed the dynamic and he created empathy - and, of course, a big club like Sporting Lisbon paid to have him. The first thing this president said was: 'We believe the money I’m paying for Ruben Amorim is going to prevail and he’s going to create value in the youth development players and also get results.' And he was correct.

“Ruben is the type of coach who must be integrated in the structure with decision-making people. He likes to be involved in the decisions. We are not talking about [financially], but the profile of the players."

After Sporting beat Benfica in the cup semi-finals last Tuesday, he was asked if the final would be his last match with Sporting and he said: 'We’ll see' Does that mean he is leaving?

"It’s clever because he’s under contract and he doesn’t want to create a distraction because for the first time in many years, Sporting can win the double.

But I believe honestly - and I think pretty much everyone believes - that the cycle of Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon is going to end very soon."