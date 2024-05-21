'I'd love five in a row' - Man City fans on title win & ambitions

Manchester City made history on Sunday when they were crowned English champions for the fourth season running - a record in the men's game.

They won the Treble last season and, if they beat Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup final, would become the first English club to win the Double back-to-back.

This comes as City still face 115 Premier League charges for alleged financial irregularities, which the club strenuously denies.

So how do City fans feel about that and the team's success? BBC Sport speaks to four season-ticket holders to find out.

What has been your highlight of the season?

Ellis Palmer, 29: There were some sensational goals and scintillating passes, but the moment that made me go “wow” was Stefan Ortega’s deft footwork at Crystal Palace.

Emily Brobyn, 42: Phil Foden. When Kevin de Bruyne got injured in the first game, a few Blues were panicking around me but I had every faith in it being Phil's moment to step up. The fact we didn't miss a player like De Bruyne shows how well he did.

Andrew Bucknall, 56: Oscar Bobb’s last-minute winner at Newcastle - KDB's assist, the footwork, the finish. It was outstanding. It was one of those games where you thought ‘this is why we’re champions’.

Roy Conner, 80: Beating Fluminense to win the Club World Cup. It was so important for the club to be seen on the world stage by millions.

Is winning the title still exciting for you?

Ellis: Of course. My first City game was a 4-1 home defeat by Charlton in 2000-01, when we got relegated, so watching the football we play these days and winning titles will never get boring.

Emily: I think this is our most impressive title win, coming after the Treble. In Istanbul we said 'where do you go from here?' But Pep and the players showed they still have that drive to go on another of those winning runs.

Andrew: It was much more enjoyable without the comeback drama [of 2012 and 2022] but the pressure was immense, especially at Spurs when Son [Heung-min] went clean through. Winning silverware will always be amazing.

Roy: It was more exciting than last time. The challenge by the other top-six teams was impressive. Of the 10 games against them, City only won two, so talk of it being easy is just tosh.

Do you think City get enough credit for their achievements?

Ellis: As a wheelchair user, I sit in the second tier of the Colin Bell Stand and at Champions League games we often have away fans sat in front of us. Some Real Madrid supporters told me "you guys have the best team in the world". When you get that outside perspective you really appreciate how good the football we watch week in, week out is.

Emily: We don't, because the 115 charges are lingering. It's an easy stick to beat us with, but the club's spending is really misunderstood. We did not invent spending money, we just do it really well. We've been really wise and savvy in the transfer market and that's what sets us apart.

Andrew: Absolutely not. With Guardiola at Manchester City, the Premier League is more competitive and England players are better, but people don’t seem to like us. We're called ‘cheats’ and ‘plastics’. I wish the charges were put to bed, but when we’re cleared - which I think we will be - it won’t stop people saying ‘well, you’re guilty anyway’.

Roy: No, I read 115 time and time again. What happened to innocent until proven otherwise? We're also described as boring yet we were the Premier League's top goalscorers again.

Does winning trophies still mean as much?

Ellis: After we lifted what seemed to be a decades-long curse in 2011 [by winning the FA Cup], I don't think our fanbase will become blase about winning trophies. When Pep goes and the years have gone by, these moments will be something we’ll tell our grandkids about.

Emily: Winning trophies isn't everything to me, supporting this club is - no matter who's playing and what division we're in. The day this [success] ends, we'll still be here. Under Pep, it's been the best days of our lives so how could anyone get bored of it? What's boring is teams setting up so deep to try to stop us playing.

Andrew: I’ll always enjoy it because it’s a great reflection on the club so let's enjoy the ride while we can. The buzz is addictive and I’ll never take it for granted or feel entitled. It will come to an end one day but us fans will always have that camaraderie.

Roy: Winning trophies means everything. Take that away and what do you have? Just memories from the past.

What are your ambitions for Manchester City?

Ellis: I’d love us to get a fifth in a row. It'd be the crowning achievement of the Guardiola era. Rival fans say we’ll be lucky not to be relegated to the National League North with the charges, but I'd still follow City. I’ve had a season ticket with my mum for 21 years; we’ve got some incredible memories and no-one can take those away from us, even if we’re playing Spennymoor Town or Chorley!

Emily: Maybe another Champions League, but a fifth straight title would be even more history. For me, the Premier League has always been the most impressive to win. I'm acutely aware that Pep's time at City is nearer to an end, so we have to enjoy every single second of Pep while we can.

Andrew: My ambitions always remain the same. I’ve only ever wanted City to challenge consistently for honours, to have a team that is worthy of the city, the fans and our loyalty.

Roy: To go again for the Premier League, plus the Champions League, the latter probably being more important. But if City win the FA Cup this Saturday, then we can go for another record - no-one's won three FA Cups in a row since the 19th Century.