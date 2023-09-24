'I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is': Ryan Day talks Ohio State 'toughness' after ND win

Minutes after Ohio State's 17-14 win against Notre Dame, Ryan Day responded to Lou Holtz.

Prior to the Buckeyes' primetime matchup against the Fighting Irish, the former Ohio State assistant and Notre Dame head coach questioned the Buckeyes' toughness.

"You look at coach (Ryan) Day — and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes," Holtz said Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show." "We won the national championship when I was there. I'm proud of that. However, he has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice. And everybody (that) beats him, does so because they are more physical than Ohio State. And I think Notre Dame will take that same approach."

And Day did not take those comments lightly after Ohio State secured its sixth-straight win against Notre Dame with a 1-yard touchdown run by Chip Trayanum.

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates Chip Trayanum (19) game winning rushing touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter of their game at Notre Dame Stadium.

More Ohio State football: Everything you need to know ahead of Ohio State's game against Notre Dame

"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said in his postgame interview on NBC. "What he said about our team, what he said about our team, I can not believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio and it's always been Ohio against the world. And it will continue to be Ohio against the world. But I tell you: I love those kids and we have a tough team.

Ryan Day never doubted his team's toughness. pic.twitter.com/bPfyp1CvqA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 24, 2023

"Everybody's questioning these kids all the time. We had one bad half the last couple years. That's it. Everybody wants to question these guys. These guys are warriors that can win... I'm emotional about this for a reason. A lot of people question these kids and say a lot about them. And I love them. When someone attacks your family, to come in and win is special. It's a great win for our program and a great win for Ohio State."

Day continued his thoughts toward Holtz in his postgame press conference, saying he is "really upset" and "pretty disrespected" about what was said.

"We're not going to stand for that," Day said. "That's not even close to true. We had one bad half a couple years ago up in Ann Arbor... I don't know where that narrative comes from. But that ends tonight. This team right here showed toughness, they showed grit. They didn't give up and found that way to get that last yard.

Day has a record of 49-6 in parts of six seasons as the head coach for the Buckeyes, losing to Michigan, Clemson, Oregon, Georgia and Alabama.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day responds to Lou Holtz comments after Ohio State vs. Notre Dame