'I'd be carted into car parks by 6ft farmers' - the making of Jack Carson, England’s next great spin hope

“I probably just over-pitched it a little,” chuckles Jack Carson, remembering how he dismissed Joe Root in a County Championship game last month. “Before the game - it's kind of the name you're looking at and go 'that would be a pretty good scalp to get'. So it was an amazing feeling.”

Root was not alone in succumbing to Carson. Since the start of last season, no English spinner has taken more wickets in domestic first-class cricket than Carson, whose off spin has snared 36 at an average of just 22.9 apiece for Sussex. Aged 20, he has announced himself as one of the brightest spin bowling prospects in the land, combining good energy in his action and considerable turn.

In the process, he is making good on the potential first noticed in Northern Ireland nine years ago. Carson, 11 at the time, was playing for his local team Waringstown Cricket Club in County Down. There, Kyle McCallan, the former Ireland off-spinner, noticed that Carson was a cricketer of rare potential, initially as a batsman.

McCallan contacted his former Ireland team-mate Ed Joyce, who was captain of Sussex. Joyce then alerted his county, who sent over Keith Greenfield, Sussex’s academy director, to Northern Ireland.

Summers for Carson soon came to mean hopping across the Irish Sea after term had finished, playing regularly for Sussex’s age-group sides from under-12 upwards. Sometimes one or both of Carson’s parents - both teachers - would accompany him; mostly he stayed with Greenfield, or one of Sussex’s staff.

By the time he was 15, Carson spent seven straight weeks in Sussex, and his off-spin gradually became more dominant. Sussex, keen to integrate Carson more in the set-up, helped him to get a sports scholarship to Hurstpierpoint College, an elite private school in the area with outstanding cricket facilities. Carson began boarding in September 2017.

“It was very tough. In that first month I moved over I remember just the shock of how different lives, and my daily routine, were boarding at a private school. Coming from a state grammar in Northern Ireland, it was just like polar opposites of the people you meet in school. It's just completely different.”

If Carson’s experiences leaving home at a young age helped him to mature early, so did his formative cricketing experiences in Northern Ireland. Waringstown village has a rich cricketing history. Only a hole in a fence separated the Carsons from the club ground - “you're in the nets pretty much every evening in summertime really. So I was never too far away from a game of cricket”.

Mostly, Carson played with older children: his two brothers are four and five years his senior. “I was used to being around people who were older and bigger and stronger and better.”

From the age of 11, Carson played men's cricket. “If you're a 13-year-old bowling off spin on a cold day in County Down in April, it can be fairly character-building stuff. So I think that's probably the main thing I got - just to keep coming back when you get carted into the car park by some 6ft 5in farmer from down the road!”

Even on the coldest, most blustery days in Northern Ireland, Carson “tried to really spin the ball and bowl with shape and bowl with drop”. He adds: “Off-spin can be a pretty vulnerable place if someone decides it's their day to have you. So I think the best way to enjoy bowling off spin is try and spin it as much as you can.” With this approach married to a classical style, he self-deprecatingly likens himself to “a poor man’s Graeme Swann”.

His upbringing imbued Carson with “the little bit of dog and the little bit of edge”; those from Waringstown to Sussex remark on his sheer competitiveness. Carson says these traits are in keeping with the “real scrap” of the Ireland teams in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups. He remembers the win over England in Bangalore as “a massive thing”.

The bulk of that Ireland side played in county cricket. Yet after Ireland’s ascension to Test status, now the only way that Irish players - even those from Northern Ireland - can play as local players in county cricket is if they commit to trying to play for England.

Ireland’s Test status was meant to have stopped the flight of Irishmen to play for England for good. Perversely, this same status is now depriving Ireland of Carson’s gifts: if he played for Ireland, he would no longer count as a home-grown player for Sussex.

“It worked beautifully because without Test-match status Ireland players could play in England as a local player,” Carson says. Initially, moving to Sussex “was the only way I could kind of keep both options alive. Because if I went to Sussex and it all worked out, happy days I'm playing for Sussex. But if I went over to Sussex and it didn't work out, I'd still be able to return home and play for Ireland. That's what the Irish coaches said to me.”

Yet Carson’s development has been so rapid that it increasingly seems as if he could soon be playing international cricket for another nation. “The absolute end goal and dream is to play Test cricket for England,” he confirms.