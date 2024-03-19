ICYMI: Which Ohio college basketball teams made the 2024 NCAA Tournament brackets?
Ohio college basketball teams are down to their own final four, of sorts. Just four Ohio teams, two men's and two women's, made the NCAA Tournament brackets when they were revealed Sunday night.
In case you missed it, here are the four Ohio teams heading into March Madness later this week.
Ohio State women’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 2 seed
The Buckeyes earned a No. 2 see in the Portland 3 region and will host No. 15 Maine in Columbus at noon, Friday, March 22.
Dayton men’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 7 seed
The Flyers earned a No. 7 seed in the West region and will play No. 10 Nevada in Salt Lake City at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21.
Akron men’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 14 seed
The Zips earned a No. 14 seed in the Midwest region and will play No. 3 Creighton in Pittsburgh at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21.
Kent State women’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 15 seed
The Golden Flashes earned a No. 15 seed in the Albany 1 region and will play at No. 2 Notre Dame at 2:15 p.m., Saturday, March 23.
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Akron, Dayton men; Kent, Ohio State women make 2024 March Madness