ICYMI in Mets Land: New York's skid continues vs. Phillies

Javier Baez attempts throw to first base vs. Phillies in blue uniform

The Mets are desperately looking for a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. to avoid the sweep and get one game back after losing their NL East lead.



Here's what happened on Saturday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...



- James McCann says a sense of urgency is needed after New York fell to Philly once again, as the division rival now slowly extends their NL East lead.

- Luis Rojas addresses the Mets' trouble with the fastball at the dish.

- Here are the full takeaways from the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Phillies, including Tylor Megill's trouble with the homer in the fifth inning.

- New York signed veteran RHP Zack Godley to a minor league deal.

- Francisco Lindor is still unsure of his return date.