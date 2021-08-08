ICYMI in Mets Land: New York's skid continues vs. Phillies
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Mets are desperately looking for a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. to avoid the sweep and get one game back after losing their NL East lead.
Here's what happened on Saturday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
- James McCann says a sense of urgency is needed after New York fell to Philly once again, as the division rival now slowly extends their NL East lead.
- Luis Rojas addresses the Mets' trouble with the fastball at the dish.
- Here are the full takeaways from the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Phillies, including Tylor Megill's trouble with the homer in the fifth inning.
- New York signed veteran RHP Zack Godley to a minor league deal.
- Francisco Lindor is still unsure of his return date.