ICYMI in Mets Land: New York's Philly woes continue; Noah Syndergaard to throw BP

Francisco Lindor swings through at the plate in white uniform

The Mets are hoping to snap their losing streak in the series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 7:08 p.m.

Here's what happened Saturday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

- Carlos Carrasco's first-inning struggles didn't help him in the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Phillies.

- Luis Rojas says there is no silver lining with a .500 season for New York.

- Zack Wheeler talks about facing his former team and more after the game.

- Noah Syndergaard is set to throw live BP on Sunday, while Jacob deGrom continues his throwing progression.

- Joe DeMayo breaks down Mark Vientos, the Mets' top prospect that is on the doorstep of the Majors.



