ICYMI in Mets Land: New York's Philly woes continue; Noah Syndergaard to throw BP

Scott Thompson
In this article:
Francisco Lindor swings through at the plate in white uniform
The Mets are hoping to snap their losing streak in the series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 7:08 p.m.

Here's what happened Saturday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

- Carlos Carrasco's first-inning struggles didn't help him in the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Phillies.

- Luis Rojas says there is no silver lining with a .500 season for New York.

- Zack Wheeler talks about facing his former team and more after the game.

- Noah Syndergaard is set to throw live BP on Sunday, while Jacob deGrom continues his throwing progression.

- Joe DeMayo breaks down Mark Vientos, the Mets' top prospect that is on the doorstep of the Majors.


