ICYMI in Mets Land: New York moves on from Dominic Smith, acquires three pitchers
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
The Mets non-tendered Dominic Smith and RHP Sean Reid-Foley, the team announced shortly after the 8 p.m. deadline Friday night
The Mets traded prospect Franklin Sanchez to the Miami Marlins for pitchers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham
New York also claimed RHP William Woods off waivers from the Atlanta Braves
Why the Mets shouldn't lose Jacob deGrom, and he shouldn't want to leave them
Mark Canha said "it would mean a lot" for deGrom to re-sign and "selfishly" wants Brandon Nimmo back
Mets free agency and trade buzz: Kodai Senga meeting reportedly went well