ICYMI in Mets Land: New York continues busy offseason, might not be done

On the latest episode of The Mets Pod, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo answer a Mailbag question about a potential path to joining the Mets for superstar Shohei Ohtani. Connor and Joe think the best bet for the Mets is to hope that Ohtani gets to free agency after the 2022 season, and then use future payroll flexibility to help recruit him to Queens. Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo bring you The Mets Pod, a podcast dedicated to all things New York Mets! SNY’s signature podcast is a weekly show that delivers everything a Mets fan wants to hear about the team from Queens, including news, analysis, exclusive interviews, special guests, and more! About The Mets Pod: Subscribe below to The Mets Pod to hear Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo talk New York Mets all year long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql