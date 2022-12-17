ICYMI in Mets Land: New York continues busy offseason, might not be done
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Anthony McCarron takes a look at what's next for the Mets this offseason after they signed Omar Narvaez.
According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets are talking to teams about trading Carlos Carrasco and James McCann.
The Mets made a flurry of moves by signing five players to minor league deals, all with spring training invites.
After leaving for Philadelphia, Taijuan Walker talked about his maturation, crediting the Mets' rotation last season for his success.