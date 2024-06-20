ICYMI in Mets Land: Winning streak ends; big Kodai Senga update
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets erased an early deficit but couldn't hold a late 3-1 lead as they lost to the Texas Rangers, 5-3, snapping their seven-game winning streak
Kodai Senga threw another bullpen session, and is expected to next advance to facing hitters
Justin Verlander is on the IL again, possibly impacting his vesting option for 2025 and money owed by the Mets
Francisco Alvarez's return is playing a huge part in the Mets' recent success
Brett Baty smacked another homer and Luisangel Acuna stayed hot for Triple-A Syracuse