ICYMI in Mets Land: Why Javier Baez landed in Detroit instead of Queens

It's Dec. 1 and a lockout is expected to happen at the end of the day.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

- Javier Baez agreed to a six-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. Here's why a reunion with the Mets didn't come to fruition.

- What comes next after Baez was let go? Is Kris Bryant a potential target?

- The Mets non-tendered some players before the deadline, including Robert Gsellman.

- With Max Scherzer aboard, could it start leading to more players wanting to come to Flushing?

- The Mets are interested in discussing a Brandon Nimmo extension.

- Here are all the ripple effects of Scherzer signing with the Mets, including the pursuit of more pitching.

- On this edition of Time Machine Tuesday, David Wright signed his Mets extension back in 2012.