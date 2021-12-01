ICYMI in Mets Land: Why Javier Baez landed in Detroit instead of Queens
It's Dec. 1 and a lockout is expected to happen at the end of the day.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
- Javier Baez agreed to a six-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. Here's why a reunion with the Mets didn't come to fruition.
- What comes next after Baez was let go? Is Kris Bryant a potential target?
- The Mets non-tendered some players before the deadline, including Robert Gsellman.
- With Max Scherzer aboard, could it start leading to more players wanting to come to Flushing?
- The Mets are interested in discussing a Brandon Nimmo extension.
- Here are all the ripple effects of Scherzer signing with the Mets, including the pursuit of more pitching.
- On this edition of Time Machine Tuesday, David Wright signed his Mets extension back in 2012.