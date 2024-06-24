ICYMI in Mets Land: Umpire explains reasoning for Edwin Diaz's sticky stuff ejection; another series win
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
Edwin Diaz was ejected from Sunday night's win over the Cubs in Chicago before throwing a pitch, due to the umpires determining that his hand was too sticky
After the game, Diaz said that he told the umpires he had the same stuff on his hand as always -- rosin, sweat, and dirt
Umpire Vic Carapazza told a pool reporter that Diaz was ejected because his hand was "very sticky," claiming that "it definitely wasn't rosin and sweat"
In Sunday's win, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Vientos all homered
Before the game, Carlos Mendoza gave updates on Christian Scott, Kodai Senga, and Starling Marte
Luisangel Acuña stayed red-hot for Triple-A Syracuse
Mendoza's style of coaching was detailed by Gleyber Torres