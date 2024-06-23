ICYMI in Mets Land: Tylor Megill roughed up, Starling Marte dealing with knee soreness
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday in case you missed it...
Tylor Megill struggled out of the gates, allowing five runs in the first, as the Cubs evened up the series with an 8-1 win
Starling Marte will have imaging done on Monday after experiencing lingering right knee soreness
Megill said afterwards that his start was "just not acceptable"
Kodai Senga is set to face live hitters on Sunday for the first time since right triceps inflammation set him back in his recovery from a capsule strain in his shoulder