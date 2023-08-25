ICYMI in Mets Land: Two New York baseball icons to have their numbers retired next season

Here's what happened Thursday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

The Mets announced that Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry, two franchise legends, will have their jersey numbers retired in separate ceremonies in 2024

Gooden was a guest on Baseball Night in New York, saying that getting the call from Steve Cohen was a "surreal" experience

SNY contributor John Harper writes that every Gooden start felt like a must-see event, rather than just a ballgame

Harper also wrote on Strawberry, saying that the electric outfielder revamped the franchise and made the Mets the hottest ticket in New York

The Mets Off Day Live crew spoke about the number retirements, Shohei Ohtani, and much more on the latest episode