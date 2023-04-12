ICYMI in Mets Land: Triple-A sluggers homer again; Justin Verlander's rehab progressing
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets got a solid start from David Peterson (two runs in 5.2 innings), but New York batters went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the 4-2 loss to the San Diego Padres
There was a chance for a ninth-inning comeback, but Francisco Alvarez struck out on a fastball out of the zone. After the game, Alvarez spoke about how he would learn from that experience
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino explained the Mets' plan for Alvarez's playing time, including the pitchers the young backstop would work best with
Justin Verlander continued to make good progress and will rehab in St. Lucie before likely making a minor league start before he comes off the Injured List
Down at Triple-A Syracuse, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio all hit dingers
The gang on Baseball Night in NY took a look at Max Scherzer's fastball coming off his bounce-back start Monday
The Mets claimed reliever Seth Elledge off waivers and transferred Jose Quintana to the 60-day IL