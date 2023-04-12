ICYMI in Mets Land: Triple-A sluggers homer again; Justin Verlander's rehab progressing

Mar 26, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Clover Park. / Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

There was a chance for a ninth-inning comeback, but Francisco Alvarez struck out on a fastball out of the zone. After the game, Alvarez spoke about how he would learn from that experience

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino explained the Mets' plan for Alvarez's playing time, including the pitchers the young backstop would work best with

Justin Verlander continued to make good progress and will rehab in St. Lucie before likely making a minor league start before he comes off the Injured List

Down at Triple-A Syracuse, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio all hit dingers

The gang on Baseball Night in NY took a look at Max Scherzer's fastball coming off his bounce-back start Monday