ICYMI in Mets Land: Trevor Williams touched up, Michael Conforto gets season-ending surgery
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...
In a bullpen game, Trevor Williams got the start but couldn't find his footing in the Mets' 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. The rest of the bullpen pitched well, going 6.0 innings and allowing just one earned run.
Sean Reid-Foley had to exit the game with leg cramps, but making his Mets debut, Adonis Medina struck out the side in his one inning of work.
Jeff McNeil was the only Mets hitter to have multiple hits while Pete Alonso was unhappy with the home plate umpire's strike zone.
Former Met Michael Conforto underwent right shoulder surgery last week and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. He should be ready for spring training but the outfielder remains unsigned.