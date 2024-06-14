ICYMI in Mets Land: The trade deadline plan; riveting series win over Marlins
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
With the Mets trailing, 2-1, in the ninth inning, J.D. Martinez blasted a two-run walk-off homer to lift New York to aseries win over the Miami Marlins
After the game, Martinez and the Mets talked about his huge hit
Before Martinez's heroics, Edwin Diaz pitched a dominant ninth inning -- hitting 100 mph multiple times. Afterward, he offered a new and optimistic explanation for his struggles earlier this season
Here's what the Mets' plan could be at the trade deadline, including notes on Luis Severino, Pete Alonso, and Martinez
Here are five things to watch as the Mets play a three-game series with the San Diego Padres at Citi Field this weekend
Brett Baty made his first start at second base for Triple-A Syracuse, and went 3-for-5 with three RBI