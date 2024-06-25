ICYMI in Mets Land: Trade deadline buzz; Edwin Diaz sticky stuff fallout
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
Scouts and executives weighed in on what the Mets are likely to do at the trade deadline
Here's further reporting on why Edwin Diaz was ejected for sticky stuff, and specific fallout for the Mets
Diaz's ejection was the latest example of MLB's arbitrary rule
SNY's Top 30 Mets prospects list got a midseason update
Here are five things to watch when the Mets and Yankees play Round 1 of the Subway Series at Citi Field
Starling Marte has bone inflammation in his knee that will require 15 days of rest