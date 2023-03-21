ICYMI in Mets Land: Trade buzz; Justin Verlander on preparing for season
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
The Mets haven't yet reached out to the Cincinnati Reds about trading for Edwin Diaz's younger brother, Alexis
Francisco Lindor returned to camp after Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic elimination, and talked about the "heartbreaking" injury to Edwin Diaz
Justin Verlander walked six while giving up two runs in 4.2 innings in the Mets' game against the Washington Nationals
After the game, Verlander discussed what's left on his agenda as he prepares for the regular season
Here's our Mets 26-man roster prediction 4.0