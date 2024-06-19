ICYMI in Mets Land: Thrilling win over Rangers; Christian Scott strong in Triple-A
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets erased a 6-2 deficit while taking down the Rangers, 7-6, to secure their seventh win in a row
The players were not surprised by their comeback win
Willie Mays, arguably the best and most complete player in the history of baseball, died at 93
SNY's Keith Hernandez and Gary Cohen shared memories of Mays
Mays' former Mets teammate, Ed Kranepool, discussed his friend
Christian Scott, whose innings are continuing to be managed in Triple-A, was sharp in Tuesday's start for Syracuse
On The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo discussedthe Mets' offense, winning, the Wild Card race, and Grimace