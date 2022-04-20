ICYMI in Mets Land: Thrilling doubleheader sweep; Jacob deGrom update
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets swept a doubleheader from the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field, with Game 2 having an October feel to it
Max Scherzer flirted with a no-hitter in Game 2 to help lift the Mets to the sweep, saying afterward that his main goal was to save the bullpen
Francisco Lindor provided the fireworks after Tylor Megill settled in following a rough first few innings as the Mets took Game 1
Jacob deGrom has a follow-up MRI scheduled for Monday, after which he could be cleared to throw
Buck Showalter will miss Wednesday's game in order to undergo a medical procedure
Taijuan Walker will make a rehab start on Wednesday as he nears a return
On the latest episode of The Mets Pod, Connor and Joe explain why Pete Alonso is best at DH and why Francisco Alvarez needs more time in the minors