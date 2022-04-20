ICYMI in Mets Land: Thrilling doubleheader sweep; Jacob deGrom update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Mets
    New York Mets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jacob deGrom
    Jacob deGrom
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Francisco Lindor screams and pumps fists after hitting game-winning single at Citi Field pinstripe uniforms April 2022
Francisco Lindor screams and pumps fists after hitting game-winning single at Citi Field pinstripe uniforms April 2022

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories