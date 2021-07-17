ICYMI in Mets Land: Tempers flare as benches clear vs. Pirates

Mets Pirates benches clear

The Mets continue their series with the Pirates on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Here's what happened on Friday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

- The benches cleared as Marcus Stroman and John Nogowski starting yelling at each other following a line out from Nogowski. Here are the full takeaways from the game.

- Francisco Lindor exited the game early with right side soreness. Here's Luis Rojas on the matter.

- Stroman discussed his incident with Nogowski during post-game.

- J.D. Davis talked about his return from the IL and the possibility that he could be traded by the July 30 deadline.

- SNY's Andy Martino gave the latest on trade targets Kris Bryant and Adam Frazier.

- Carton and Roberts discuss how many starts Jacob deGrom can make the rest of the season.

- New York DFA'd Billy McKinney, and Rojas said the outfielder gave the team 'everything we asked.'

- Kumar Rocker opens up about being the Mets' No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.